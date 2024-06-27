In today’s evolving landscape where business intersects with leisure, the strategic choice of a MICE-equipped (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) hotel or resort holds significant importance. The selection process involves assessing state-of-the-art conference amenities, upscale lodging options, and diverse leisure activities to maximize the success of your corporate event.

Astoria Hotels and Resorts (AHR) is an esteemed domestic hospitality chain based in the Philippines. Renowned for its establishment of properties in prime tourist destinations across the country, the brand also boasts modern, expansive, visually appealing, and highly functional venues tailored for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE).

Astoria Palawan, Ready for Companies Big or Small

Situated alongside the scenic Sulu Sea, Astoria Palawan offers breathtaking views of lush landscapes and majestic mountain ranges that showcase the natural splendor of Palawan. The resort not only boasts stunning surroundings but also provides a wide range of recreational activities and upscale dining options for guests to savor. Amenities include several swimming pools, a recreation pavilion with karaoke and various games, and a selection of dining venues. Furthermore, catering to both business and leisure travelers seeking a seamless integration of work and leisure, the Mangrove Conference & Convention Center By Astoria and Palawan Waterpark By Astoria ensure an unforgettable experience characterized by both productivity and relaxation.

Mangrove Conference & Convention Center By Astoria is an ideal venue for companies looking to host significant business events or corporate celebrations with sophistication. The expansive Main Convention Hall spans 439 square meters and has a seating capacity of 450 people. For more intimate gatherings, Astoria Palawan provides three additional function rooms. The Raffia Hall offers 119 square meters of space and can accommodate up to 100 guests, while Buri and Dao rooms, with 49 square meters each, have a capacity of 50 guests each.

Astoria Palawan offers an elegant venue for corporate events seeking a serene setting. Aqua Cena boasts remarkable views of the resort’s waterpark, spanning a spacious 302 square meters to accommodate up to 180 guests. For those in search of a grand dining experience, The Reserve presents a distinctive setting for guests to savor a blend of local and international cuisine. With 280 square meters of space, this venue comfortably seats up to 170 attendees, who can indulge in the culinary delights while enjoying picturesque beachfront vistas.

Located just a short distance from The Reserve, Habitat offers a tranquil and intimate dining experience by the beach. With a floor area of 150 square meters, this restaurant can comfortably accommodate up to 90 guests, making it an ideal venue for private professional gatherings. Additionally, for those looking to end the evening with a touch of sophistication, Halo Dome provides a setting with a capacity of 70 people. This 115 square meter events space is suitable for hosting intimate gatherings, business meetings, and vibrant nights filled with music and entertainment.

To know more about Astoria Palawan, you may visit www.astoriapalawan.com.

You may also contact the Astoria Palawan team via:

Email: reservations@astoriapalawan.com

Mobile: (+63) 998-961-3419

Landline: (+63 2) 8687-1111 local 8302

Astoria Boracay, Embark on Luxurious Corporate Retreats

Indulge in your ideal vacation experience at Astoria Boracay. Situated in the serene and upscale Station 1 of Boracay, this resort provides a peaceful retreat featuring a contemporary pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an on-site dining venue. Ideal for both leisure travelers and individuals seeking venues for corporate meetings and social gatherings, this exclusive sanctuary guarantees a memorable island escape.

Astoria Boracay offers two function rooms spanning a total floor area of 121 square meters, capable of accommodating up to 80 individuals collectively. For smaller business groups, the rooms can be partitioned into two halves, with Function Room A accommodating 45 participants and Function Room B seating 32. These versatile spaces are ideal for hosting small business meetings, gatherings, or presentations.

Astoria Boracay offers stunning shoreline views and presents an intimate dining experience at its restaurant, Soleggiato, tailored for corporate executives. The restaurant boasts a 56-square-meter space that can comfortably seat up to 25 guests, making it a perfect setting for brief meetings accompanied by exceptional cuisine.

To know more about Astoria Boracay, you may visit www.astoriaboracay.com.

You may also reach out to Astoria Boracay via:

Email: reservations@astoriaboracay.com

Mobile: (+63) 908-872-7922

Landline: (+63 2) 8687-1111 locals 8739, 8740, 8738, and 8737

Astoria Current, From Boardroom to Beachfront

Boasting a contemporary aesthetic tailored to the preferences of discerning clientele, Astoria Current is an ideal destination for individuals seeking an enjoyable and dynamic beach retreat, as well as those in pursuit of vibrant venues suitable for off-site professional conferences and social events. Featuring two luxurious pools, a spa, and a fully equipped gym, the resort’s sleek and modern architecture is designed to captivate today’s sophisticated business traveler.

Astoria Current’s Annex Building Function Room boasts a 140-seating capacity for medium-sized companies, with adequate space at 247 square meters that can be customized for different setups for events, receptions, and major company planning. For majestic views of the expansive Sulu Sea, the Sales Deck Function Room can be utilized to seat 100 people, thanks to its 223 square meter space.

To know more about Astoria Current, you may visit www.astoriacurrent.com.

You may also reach out to Astoria Current via:

Email: rsvn@astoriacurrent.com

Mobile: (+63) 998-968-1265

Landline: (+63 2) 8687-1111 local 8731

You may also book directly via www.astoriacurrent.com.

Astoria Bohol, Retreat to Breathtaking Baclayon

Organizations seeking scenic views of Baclayon’s natural beauty will find Astoria Bohol’s Lantawan Events Hall to be a delightful option. This hall offers 184 square meters of space, accommodating up to 60 guests and can be customized for both corporate conferences and social gatherings. For a taste of traditional Baclayon cuisine and a peaceful view of the Bohol Sea, look no further than Pamana. This restaurant can be arranged to host up to 30 individuals, ideal for intimate business meetings and small gatherings for key company stakeholders.

In anticipation of a larger gathering, Astoria Bohol offers the opportunity to host corporate events on its beachfront premises. With ample space capable of accommodating up to 300 guests, our venue can cater to a wide range of corporate functions and major events.

To know more about Astoria Bohol, you may visit www.astoriabohol.com.

You may also reach out to Astoria Bohol via:

Email: rsvn@astoriabohol.com

Landline: (+63 2) 5335-1111 local 8745/8746

Mobile: (+63) 917-889-8275, (+63) 919-911-3961, (+63) 917-545-9683

Astoria Hotels and Resorts are not just known for their luxurious accommodations and breathtaking locations, but also for their exceptional MICE offerings that cater to the diverse needs of business travelers. From state-of-the-art conference facilities to exquisite dining options and world-class amenities, Astoria Hotels and Resorts provide the perfect setting for successful meetings, conferences, and events.

With a strong commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Astoria Hotels and Resorts have established themselves as a premier choice for MICE travelers seeking both productivity and relaxation. Whether you are planning a corporate retreat, a team-building workshop, or a grand conference, Astoria Hotels and Resorts’ comprehensive MICE offerings ensure that every event is executed seamlessly, leaving an impression on attendees.

Experience the pinnacle of hospitality and innovation with Astoria Hotels and Resorts, where business meets leisure in the most spectacular way.

