Health and wellness important during the rainy season

In the Philippines, rainy season is flu season. As PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration) officially declared the start of the wet season in the country, the Department of Health (DoH), on the other hand, is monitoring cases of influenza-like illnesses, as it may increase during this period.

In response to this health challenge, BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus) — one of the fastest-growing digital entertainment companies in the country — recently held its Barangay Bigayan medical mission program in Rizal Province.

The Foundation rolled out free flu vaccination to 550 residents across Barangay Sta. Cruz in Antipolo City, aiming to save more lives, since flu vaccines can help protect against serious outcomes, such as hospitalization and death, especially among the immunocompromised. Flu, also known as influenza, is a contagious illness caused by influenza viruses. The DoH recommends an anti-flu shot yearly.

“We are conducting vaccination programs in different parts of the country to not only augment the DoH’s efforts to mitigate the spread of diseases but to also provide communities with better quality of life. This is us helping multiply the fun in communities by providing Filipinos with healthier days ahead,” said Andy Tsui, Digiplus president and Bingoplus Foundation chairman.

To further support the health and wellness of residents in Rizal, ArenaPlus, DigiPlus’s 24/7 sports betting app, supported the SK Sta. Cruz Palarong Pambarangay in the same barangay, witnessing the opening of its basketball liga. These efforts aligned with one of the Foundation’s advocacy pillars, Bingo sa Kalusugan, providing accessible healthcare and sports programs to communities.

