Puregold has officially confirmed its collaboration with Pinoy boy band sensation SB19, much to the excitement of every A’Tin across the Philippines. The group, often hailed as the “Kings of P-Pop,” teased the collaboration for weeks prior to Puregold’s official announcement made through Instagram posts and stories of them having fun riding Puregold shopping carts.

SB19, comprising Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin, has been at the forefront of the P-Pop movement. Their journey, from their debut marked by rigorous group training sessions to their current status as world-class performers, affirms how immense talent and dedication can drive anyone to succeed. Today, SB19’s music resonates with fans not just in the Philippines but across the globe, attesting to its international appeal.

The past year, however, was not without challenges. Following the release of its latest album, Pagtatag, and while on its first world tour, SB19 had to grapple with the stress and loneliness of being away from home. The group also left its previous management and started its own — a massive undertaking in terms of artistic independence and freedom.

Undeterred by the speed bumps, the SB19 hopes to use such learning experiences in making its most intense and genuine art to date. Through a collaboration with Puregold, SB19 hopes to tell its panalo story of strength and resilience and remind every Filipino of the same fortitude that resides in their heart.

Alongside Flow G, BINI, and SunKissed Lola, SB19 is a shining example of the growth and triumph of Original Pilipino Music. Puregold, in its commitment to supporting local music, is set to sustain this trend with its upcoming musical projects.

