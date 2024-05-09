The countdown is on for the APM LEAD Executive Summit 2024, set to take place this Friday, May 10, 2024 at the Citadines Bay City Manila, Pasay Philippines. This exclusive event promises to be a go-to platform for asset intensive industries to showcase their sustainability initiatives in accelerating the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The APM LEAD Executive Summit 2024 serves as a convergence of inspiration and innovation, bringing together thought leaders from across multiple asset intensive sectors such as power generation, utilities, manufacturing, mining, transportation, and pharmaceutical. The summit will feature a diverse lineup of panelists, industry experts, and plant level management who will share their insights and experiences. Attendees can expect an immersive experience, featuring dynamic discussions, interactive workshops, and insightful panel sessions. From predictive maintenance to renewable energy integration, every facet of APM will be explored through the lens of sustainability, aligning with the United Nations SDGs.

This year’s summit will also witness the active participation of technology vendors and solutions providers, furthering the partnership efforts emphasized in UN SDG 17: “Partnerships for the Goals.” By fostering collaboration between industry stakeholders and technology providers, the summit aims to drive innovation, accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices, and achieve meaningful progress towards the SDGs.

The summit is not just about learning — it’s about collaboration and innovation. Participants will have the chance to network with peers, exchange ideas, forge strategic partnerships that drive positive change. Attendees can expect to gain actionable insights, best practices, and real-world examples that they can apply to their own organizations to enhance plant performance, optimize efficiency, and promote sustainability.

Looking ahead, the APM LEAD Executive Summit 2024 is just the beginning of a broader initiative aimed at fostering collaboration among asset-intensive industries. Future summits will continue to build upon the momentum generated, creating opportunities for ongoing dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collective action towards a more sustainable future.Together, we can drive positive change, build resilient industries, and create a more sustainable world for future generations. — Wins Bernal, MBA, CAMA; Erudite Reliability Services President

