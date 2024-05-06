Back and bigger than ever! Returning this May 2 to 9 at Mega Fashion Hall, SM Megamall – Kultura Filipino Design Studio: Made in the Philippines edition.
The event is a welcoming, community-based space that fosters connections between like-minded brands dedicated to celebrating Filipino culture. The biggest Filipino Design Studio to date, we’re bringing together over 70 guest brands, house labels, and social enterprises. With a focus on all things Pinoy, from Barong Tagalog and modern Filipiniana, to resort wear, pearls and accessories, tropical home decor and wellness essentials; explore new, up-and-coming brands alongside familiar favorites.
As we continue to highlight products with a purpose, we’ve selected numerous brands based on their commitment to environmentally friendly practices and support for local artisan communities. Social enterprise Hibla PH offers a range of apparel made from authentic Philippine textiles, while also hosting workshops focused on activities like upcycling accessories and bracelet weaving. Another example is Ruyág Native Products Manufacturing, which employs Bicolano artisans who handcraft bags using natural materials to leave a lesser carbon footprint. Home decor and furniture brand Likha+Mundo scouts small, “mom-and-pop” craft businesses from around the nation, giving them a larger platform to share their creations.
This season’s line-up is also set to feature handmade jewelry by Virtucio Fashion Designs and Mjorian; Filipiniana-inspired pieces by Raquel’s Piña Cloth Products, C&C lifestyle, and Handwoven Beauty; home essentials by Woven, Dwellbeing, and WIX Cozy Homes.
Take a look at the full line-up. Discover and delight in local artistry at Kultura’s Filipino Design Studio from May 2 to 9 at Mega Fashion Hall, SM Megamall, EDSA corner Doña Julia Vargas Ave., Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong City.
Learn more about the event on @KulturaFilipino Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
Check out the full list of brands below:
GUEST BRANDS
Adela Puls – handcrafted bag brand embracing slow fashion
Amber & Anne – colorful embroidered placemats and coasters for every occasion
And Again Clothing – fashionable apparel sustainably made from upcycled flour sacks, scraps, and surplus fabric
Binibini Marikit – everyday apparel inspired by Filipino heritage and folklore
Brave Story – lifestyle brand that embraces slow fashion, creating apparel from repurposed local textiles in limited quantities
C&C Lifestyle – unique, handmade apparel brand that partners with home-based weaving communities
D’ Bayong Art Gallery – vibrant pandan bayong bags, hand-painted by local artists
Dwellbeing – natural, small-batch personal care brand that advocates upcycling, empowering, and giving back
Ethnique – colorful, trendy beachwear and bags
Idyllic Summers – handmade apparel inspired by European and East Asian garments by weavers in Abra and Iloilo
HandwovenBeauty – traditional and modern Inabel Filipiniana brand partnering with over 100 local weavers
Hibla Philippines – social enterprise preserving heritage and empowering weaving communities through Filipiniana-inspired apparel
Likha+Mundo – home decor and furniture brand that supports small mom-and-pop craft businesses from around the region
Lily Jewelry – dainty jewelry inspired by travel, nature, artisans’ stories, and craftsmanship of various cultures
Macopa – trendy, one-of-a-kind apparel sustainably made from upcycled flour sacks
Masabel Iloco – distinctly-Ilocano apparel and accessories made with abel weave patterns
Mjorian – handmade, island-inspired jewelry featuring semi-precious stones and pearls
Raquel’s Piña Cloth Products – handwoven apparel made from piña by skilled Aklanon weavers
Ruyág Native Products Manufacturing – organic, eco-friendly bags handcrafted by Bicolano artisans
Virtucio Fashion Designs – handcrafted statement jewelry made with pearls, wood, resin and more
WIX Cozy Homes – homegrown, hand-poured candle brand promoting self-care through aromatherapy
Woven – handmade accessories and home items for the modern Filipino lifestyle, by local crafting communities
Ziya Style – statement outerwear and tropical-themed apparel
HOUSE BRANDS
A-M and Ayesha Gemstones – authentic freshwater pearl and gemstone jewelry
Agsam Fashion Fern – handwoven accessories by indigenous weavers using agsam, a fern plant native to Surigao del Sur
Anmari & Co. – handcrafted bags made from natural materials such as buntal, tikog, raffia, and rattan
Asnie – classic South Sea and genuine freshwater pearl jewelry
Asron – elegantly designed authentic freshwater pearl jewelry
Aurea Pearl – authentic premium quality South Sea pearl jewelry in classic designs
Auro Chocolate – award-winning, tree-to-bar chocolate featuring unique Filipino flavors
Barong Filipino – traditional and modern Barong Tagalog by a family-owned enterprise
Barong Lumban – traditional and modern Barongs, from corporate wear to coat Barongs
Berches Barong – laser-cut and embroidered modern Barongs
Berches Filipiniana – laser-cut and embroidered modern Filipiniana
Boho Manila – vibrant, bohemian-inspired statement jewelry handcrafted by Filipina mothers
CacaoMistry – instant cacao drink developed by a chemist-mom, including sugar-free and plant-based options
Cocoa Monster – Philippine-made cocoa products including tablea, dried fruit dipped in chocolate, and cocoa powder
Cocobody – variety of natural personal care products made with virgin coconut oil
Dermtropics – organic, sustainably-packaged personal care products made with virgin coconut oil
Destileria Barako – craft distillery best known for international award-winning ube cream liquor
Eva Marie Arts & Crafts – colorful handmade bags crafted from tikog reeds
First Botanicals – natural personal care products supporting local coconut and calamansi farmers
Flutter Statement Jewelry – larger-than-life, luxury statement jewelry
For Keeps Clean Beauty – body care essentials made with botanical ingredients and high-quality essential oils
Global Filipina – traditional and modern Filipiniana, from terno boleros to silk cocoon dresses and more
Gourmet Farms – organically-farmed coffee, tea, and healthy chip alternatives
Haspe Design Studio – home items and decor sustainably crafted from excess wood and locally-sourced materials
Hijo / La Obra – resort wear for men and women in classic, earth-toned colors
Intricado – vibrant, resort-ready clothing featuring tropical prints and unique silhouettes
Islas Filipinas – resort wear line for men and women featuring tops with handwoven accents and embroidered polo shirts
Jhaz Footwear – abaca footwear with unique designs made by a family-owned enterprise based in Laguna
Kaffea – coffee and chocolate drinks sweetened with low-glycemic coconut sugar
Kangkong King – the nation’s first ever flavored kangkong chips
Kara De Juan – ethically-made accessories upcycled from discarded carabao horn
Karne Liston Kawali – litson kawali chips, including classic and keto-friendly flavors
Khai Asia Pearls – genuine freshwater and South Sea pearl jewelry in modern designs
LJ Pearls – stylish South Sea and freshwater pearl accessories
Maison Grid Plus – Filipino-designed dinnerware and home accessories inspired by nature
Malagos Chocolate – premium, award-winning chocolates sourced from Davao
Mayumi – Filipiniana formal wear and handwoven tops
My Gems – semi-precious stone and pearl jewelry made for layering
Nuevo Ystilo – modern Filipiniana made using traditional techniques and natural dyes
Our Little Ideas – towels and blankets made by weaving communities in Bicol using traditional techniques on antique looms
Rurungan sa Tubod – Palawan-based nonprofit teaching underserved women piña and cotton weaving technology
SaBroso Tsokolate – artisanal chocolate products crafted using cacao beans sourced from Camiguin
Salbahe Chili – flavored peanuts, chili oil, and more spicy snacks
Simoy ng Haraya – small-batch personal care and home essentials such as candles, reed diffusers, and room sprays
Theo & Philo Artisan Chocolates – high-quality chocolate in distinctive Pinoy flavors, crafted from Davao cacao beans
Tygie – colorful modern Filipiniana including wrap blouses, organza skirts, and dresses
Yasira IL Magnifica – variety of authentic South Sea pearl jewelry sourced from Palawan
Yoga Love – mindfully-made personal care and wellness products that use naturally derived ingredients
