The Philippines, where cities are bustling with malls, is a shopping haven, bringing Filipinos vibrant and diverse retail experiences from both local and international brands. Whether done in a physical store or online, shopping is a big deal for Filipinos.

Nonetheless, physical stores are still a go-to for most shoppers, despite the rise of e-commerce platforms. Today, with digital innovations, the whole in-store shopping experience is now more advanced than ever.

For businesses, digital innovation is buzzing, and rightfully so. With most customers living their lives in the digital world, businesses must be present with them as well in the same digital space.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a multinational electronics and information technology company, is bringing digital innovation to life to support businesses and deliver a more powerful and connected experience.

At its recent business expo, with the theme “Innovations That Power Solutions,” Samsung featured its latest retail innovations tailored to improve customer interactions in retail spaces.

With the goal of shaping the future with transformative ideas and technologies, Samsung’s display solutions are a game-changer for businesses.

These state-of-the-art technologies include The Frame TV, which turns the TV into a canvas, showing beautiful artworks that perfectly complement the retail setting. With its modern features, businesses and retail stores can use The Frame to exhibit products, promotions, and other offerings, as well as enhance the visual allure of storefronts, effortlessly drawing in customers.

Meanwhile, for small businesses, Samsung’s Business TV is perfect to update menu boards and advertising posters. Thus, it is much expected to drive customer engagement.

To streamline ordering processes, Samsung’s Self-Ordering Kiosk offers a contactless method for ordering and payments. Its user-friendly setup and customizable features make it easy to optimize and streamline operations.

Many fast-food chains have already utilized the self-ordering kiosk, and KFC is among them.

“We wanted to assist our store managers to better focus on serving customers. We are a fast-food restaurant, so we want to be able to serve our customers very quickly,” KFC Chief Information Officer Louie Quiogue said during the business expo.

With technology deeply embedded in all operations, management and delivery services are becoming more important than ever. However, managing deliveries can be tough for businesses, especially in fast-paced industries. To address this challenge, Samsung highlighted its latest Knox-equipped Galaxy Devices, which offers advanced tools for management, security and productivity, making location tracking and delivery management easier.

Samsung VXT (Visual eXperience Transformation Platform), on the other hand, is a cloud-based solution that makes digital signage and content management more user-friendly.

Samsung VXT is revolutionizing businesses in the digital space as it allows businesses to create immersive content experiences that are more personalized, interactive, and visually striking, satisfying customers and their digital needs.

As the business world adapts to the digital landscape, Samsung technologies are standing out as a key player in boosting customer journey and business efficiency. At Samsung, your digital journey awaits. As part of business and retail sectors, explore how digital technologies are making customer experiences better than ever.

Ready to empower your business and enrich your customers’ journey? Visit https://www.samsung.com/ph/business/ to learn more about Samsung’s digital business solutions.

