Over 700 brands are expected to participate at Franchise Asia Philippines, Asia’s biggest franchise show, at the SMX Convention Center Manila on April 12 to 14.

Aside from franchise opportunities, the expo will also feature highly franchisable concepts and business solution providers.

The event organized by the Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) will bring together a diverse range of homegrown and global franchise brands, offering a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs and aspiring franchisees to explore innovative business concepts and investment opportunities in food, retail and service.

“This year, Franchise Asia Expo will feature international exhibitors from Korea, Singapore, Thailand, US and more will introduce their well-established and successful franchises to the Philippine market, providing local entrepreneurs with access to a wide array of business models and strategies from across the globe. There’s even a concept that offers the possibility of getting a US investor visa,” PFA chairman Chris Lim said.

Lim said in addition to the showcase of international franchise brands, the event will feature a series of seminars and workshops tailored to provide invaluable insights and practical knowledge for entrepreneurs and prospective franchisees. The seminars will cover various topics essential for building and managing successful franchise businesses, offering participants the chance to learn from industry experts and network with like-minded individuals.

Now on its 31st year, Franchise Asia Philippines Expo is PFA’s flagship activity to promote franchising as a tool to create businesses and jobs. It has been averaging 50,000 visitors every year, which is a testament to the Filipinos continued confidence in franchising as a way to start a business.

Franchise Asia Philippines 2024 is Co-Presented by PLDT Enterprise and Powered by SM Supermalls and GCASH; and supported by Platinum Partners 7-Eleven, Caltex, Concepcion Industries, Megaworld, Seaoil, The Generics Pharmacy, Jollibee; Gold Partners Francorp, Gateway Mall 2, Potato Corner, Robinsons Malls, Qualiplus, Globaltronics; Silver Partners K2 Pharmacy, LT & G Credit Line, BBK, Famous Belgian Waffles, Kurimi Milk Tea Bar, Living Water Station, Goldilocks, Master Siomai, Max’s, Purenectar, Grainsmart, Shawarma Shack, Pheonix Super LPG, Mitsubishi, Unionbank, Oryspa; Bronze Partners Alipay, BPI, Coolaire, Fruitas, Macao Imperial Tea, Mister Donut, Shakey’s, Julie’s, Unioil, Yale Smart Shop, Mr. Quickie, Waltermart & Bench.

Event Partners: KFC, Hungry Pita, Generika, BO’S Coffee, Carrier, Condura, Midea, Otis, Chowking, Greenwich, Mang Inasal, Red Ribbon, UFranchise, Action Coach, TPB, BCS Heritage, Balay Baler, and Jimac.

Media Partners Net 25 Eagle Broadcasting Corp., BusinessWorld, Business Mirror, Mega Mobile (Inquirer Mobile), Asia Journal / Balikbayan Magazine, The Philippine Star, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Daily Tribune & Media Blitz.

