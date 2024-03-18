State-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) has opened the new lending offices of DBP Lipa Lending Center and DBP South Luzon Lending Group in Lipa City, Batangas as it aims to bring its suite of financial services, particularly its development financing programs, closer to the people of Batangas and Laguna provinces.

Located at the 4th Floor of the FNR Building along CM Recto Avenue in Lipa City, the DBP South Luzon Lending Group and DBP Lipa Lending Center are tasked to extend much-needed credit assistance to key sectors in the region such as social services, agriculture, and infrastructure and logistics.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.