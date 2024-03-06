BNI Elite has once again demonstrated its commitment to fostering success with a triumphant showcase at the Business Exposition held at Vista Mall, Taguig from March 1 to 3. This event marked the launch of the e-commerce website, Marisellph.com, a groundbreaking platform powered by BNI Elite and designed to spotlight the exceptional products and services offered by its members.

The collaboration between BNI Elite and Marisellph.com brings an extra layer of assurance to customers. BNI Elite is a network of accomplished business professionals known for their commitment to excellence and unparalleled expertise in their respective fields. By having BNI Elite members as merchants on Marisellph.com, customers can trust in the authenticity and reliability of the products offered.

“We want Marisellph.com to be more than just an e-commerce platform; we want it to be a destination where customers can discover and indulge in products that enhance their lifestyle. This collaboration with BNI Elite enhances our commitment to delivering excellence and convenience,” added Kristine Lim, BNI Elite Chapter president and owner of a premier fruit store, Dolce Frutta.

During the event, BNI Elite also showcased a powerhouse of experts among their members who shared invaluable insights. At the forefront were Atty. Joana Pasion of Prime Meridian HR Consulting, Rob Soliman of Rocketship Designs, Ern Ynion of HSY Consulting Services and Solutions, and Joy Sy of Digital Hog, each shedding light on key facets of startup success.

Navigating HR Compliance Landscape:

One of the cornerstones of any successful startup is understanding and adhering to HR compliance. Atty. Joana Pasion underscored the importance of creating a robust framework for human resources within startups. She emphasized how compliance is not just a legal requirement but a strategic move that fosters a positive workplace culture, and ensures long-term business sustainability.

Choosing the Right Digital Platforms for Business Growth:

In an era dominated by digital transformation, Rob Soliman of Rocketship Designs shared insights on selecting the most effective digital platforms for different businesses. He delved into the diverse landscape of digital tools, illustrating how the right platforms can revolutionize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive overall business growth.

Embracing Efficiency through System Integration:

Ern Ynion, a technology evangelist, emphasized the pivotal role of technology in streamlining startup operations. By leveraging the latest technological advancements, startups can not only stay ahead of the curve but also position themselves for sustainable growth. His insights underscored the transformative power of FREEmium technology as a catalyst for efficiency and innovation in the startup ecosystem.

Maximizing Marketing Through Social Media:

No startup journey is complete without a robust marketing strategy, and Joy Wong-Sy shared her expertise on maximizing marketing efforts through social media. She highlighted the dynamic landscape of social media platforms, offering practical tips on crafting compelling content, engaging with audiences, and maximizing these for more effective marketing strategies.

For businesses seeking an unparalleled network that goes beyond traditional boundaries, BNI Elite is the answer. Elevate your business by becoming a part of BNI Elite — where referral power meets innovation.

About BNI Elite: BNI Elite is a premier business networking organization dedicated to connecting businesses with the best in their respective fields. With a focus on referral excellence and innovation, BNI Elite provides a dynamic platform for members to thrive in the ever-evolving business landscape. To attend their meeting and interact with the members, visit their FB Page BNI Elite — Taguig, Philippines and send a message.

