Revolutionizing the Landscape of Professional Spaces in the Philippines

In a post-COVID era where the boundaries between work and lifestyle are increasingly blurred, SM Offices emerges as a revolutionary force in the Philippine real estate sector. SM Offices goes beyond traditional office settings, offering environments that are not only conducive to business but also supportive of a balanced and engaging lifestyle. This innovative approach reflects a deeper understanding of the evolving needs of today’s workforce, marking SM Offices as a leader in creating spaces where productivity and personal well-being coexist harmoniously.

Experiential Workspaces for Modern Professionals

A shining example of how these principles are brought to life by SM Offices is the E-com Office Block in the Mall of Asia (MOA) Complex. The E-com Office Block, which is defined by the series of avant-garde E-com Center office buildings, is more than just a dynamic center of workspaces. The scenic E-Com Center glass edifices and grand staircases amalgamate to create a picturesque backdrop that is perfect for commercial and pre-nuptial photo shoots, as well as hosting functions.

“Being located in an SM Office is practically like working from home – we are where you want us to be. Our network of sustainable workspaces is nationwide, so that we are conveniently closer to the homes of our tenant-partners’ employees. This keeps families closer together, while answering companies’ needs for hubs of growth, innovation, and workplace synergy,” highlighted Alexis Ortiga, SM Offices Business Unit Head.

Equipped with a myriad of facilities and amenities, SM Offices properties are designed to nurture a well-rounded lifestyle. This unique approach to office space design is driven by a desire to provide an environment where work and pleasure blend seamlessly, fostering a thriving professional community.

The OneE-com Center, for instance, houses full-size wooden basketball and volleyball courts, as well as badminton courts with Badminton World Federation-approved PVC flooring. These facilities provide an excellent avenue for tenant-engagement activities, sports fests, and team-building exercises.

Along with this, TwoE-com Center, LEED-Gold certified ThreeE-Com Center, and Pre-LEED Gold certified FourE-com Center, all have stirring sky gardens. These expansive fourth- and fifth-level green spaces feature curated landscaping, relaxation nooks, and retail offerings, to break the monotony from one’s work day and complete a holistic work environment. These areas also serve as ideal Manila Bay sunset settings for corporate gatherings and social events.

Adding to the allure of working in the E-com Office Block, the MOA Complex is the premier destination in the Bay Area in Pasay City. The 67-hectare estate boasts of a diverse mix of amenities and facilities, including the SM Mall of Asia, SMX Convention Center, world-class stages like the SM MOA Arena and SM Concert Grounds, and the SM By the Bay amusement park. The MOA Complex’s strategic central location at the one end of EDSA, combined with state-of-the-art facilities, also makes it the ideal venue for hosting significant corporate, cultural, and entertainment events.

Business Solutions Nationwide

Beyond the MOA Complex, SM Offices extends its reach to business districts and locations across the Philippines, including Bacolod, BGC, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Clark, Davao, Iloilo, Makati CBD, Ortigas CBD, and Quezon City – each with their unique set of business ecosystems. Ortiga noted, ” SM Offices is at the forefront of providing top-tier office solutions nationwide. Our expansion across major cities and regions reflects our commitment to bringing world-class workspaces conveniently closer to professionals all over the country.”

SM Offices remains dedicated to building properties that are not just about work, but about cultivating a community where business, leisure, and personal growth can co-exist. This commitment establishes SM Offices as a trailblazer in the industry, redefining how professional environments can inspire and facilitate a holistic lifestyle.

