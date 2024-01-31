Banyan Tree Hospitality Group collaborates with Hann Resorts to redefine luxury in the Philippines

Banyan Tree, one of the premier and most well-known hospitality groups in Asia, is set to debut its first resort within the expansive 450-hectare HANN RESERVE in New Clark City, Tarlac. Banyan Tree’s entry into the Philippines signifies a ground-breaking collaboration with Hann Resorts to create a distinguished experience in the country.

HANN RESERVE, the second brand in the portfolio of Hann Resorts is the master-planned luxury integrated resort development in New Clark City, Tarlac. Nestled in lush greenery and mountains of Capas and Bamban, it promises to be a haven of tranquility, offering a resplendent fusion of luxury, sustainability, and cultural richness. It is strategically positioned just a 15-minute drive from the Clark International Airport and a convenient two-hour drive from Manila.

The estate is set to become the epitome of sophisticated living, featuring exclusive PGA-affiliated player development facilities, three 18-hole championship golf courses, clubhouses, a mixed-use commercial center, premium villas and residences, a 10-hectare public park, and a collection of luxury resorts.

Guided by the principles of ecological sustainability and cultural sensitivity, the architecture of Hann Reserve draws inspiration from the vibrant heritage of the Philippines, specifically those of the provinces of Tarlac and Pampanga.

The integrated resort development seamlessly blends eco-friendly and sustainable materials to create architectural marvels that harmonize with the surrounding landscape.

“Hann Reserve is a game-changer for luxury travel in the Philippines. With the breathtaking beauty of New Clark City as our backdrop and the synergy of Hann Resorts with Banyan Tree as the driving force, we are proud to present a landmark development that offers an unparalleled golfing and leisure experience for discerning travelers of all kinds,” said Dae Sik Han, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Hann Resorts.

Eddy See, CEO of Banyan Tree Group, similarly echoed his excitement. “Although people associate Banyan Tree with luxury, one of the key things that is very important is the sense of emotion — the sense of feeling connected to the place through experiences that evoke memories that you will always remember for many years to come. Sense of place is very fundamental concept for any Banyan Tree development, and we have found it in Hann Reserve,” he said.

Banyan Tree New Clark City will feature fifty high-end pool villas designed in its signature nature-integrated style. Each villa, spanning a spacious 106 square meters, is a sanctuary of its own, featuring alfresco relaxation areas, plunge pools, sun decks, and inviting indoor living spaces.

Guests will also have access to leisure facilities including a central swimming pool, health club, and a tropical garden spa offering the signature rainforest hydrothermal experience.

A Banyan Tree Gallery will retail local and handmade crafts, adding a touch of local flavor to the resort experience. Dining options will be diverse, including the Group’s award-winning Thai restaurant, Saffron, alongside dedicated event spaces for special occasions.

At the core of its design, Banyan Tree aims to deliver an immersive experience that celebrates the natural landmarks of Pampanga and Tarlac, prominently featuring Mt. Arayat and Mt. Pinatubo.

Banyan Tree and Hann Resorts will create a genuinely inclusive community at the heart of the project by prioritizing the employment of qualified locals and indigenous people of Tarlac and Pampanga, from construction to day-to-day operations.

“The design of Banyan Tree New Clark revolves around principles that are ecological yet naturally luxurious, where we express our respect for the local environment through creative design, architecture and green building practices. We also preserve the cultural integrity of the land and its people by exerting conscientious effort to preserve indigenous flora and fauna,” said Neki Liwanag, vice-president of Hann Phils. for Real Estate and Property Development.

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR UNMATCHED EXCELLENCE

As part of a long-term strategic partnership agreement between Accor and Banyan Tree Group signed in 2016, Banyan Tree New Clark City will be co-managed by Banyan Tree Group and Accor. It will be the country’s first example of Banyan Tree’s renowned dedication to well-being and sustainability alongside Accor’s expertise in managing world-class hospitality establishments.

The grand unveiling of Banyan Tree New Clark City took place with a ceremonial groundbreaking attended by key industry leaders and dignitaries including Banyan Tree CEO Eddy See, Ennismore Senior Vice-President Francois Baudin, Hann Resorts Chairman and CEO Dae Sik Han, together with Accor Senior Vice-President of Operations Sylvain Pasdeloup, Accor Vice-President for Development Chris Cho, BCDA Chairman Delfin Lorenzana, and Tarlac Gov. Susan Yap. The ceremony was then followed by an intimate press briefing for the local press, as well as a celebration attended by Department of Tourism (DoT) Undersecretary Shereen Gail Yu-Pamintuan and BCDA President Jake Bingcang.

Following the ceremony, an intimate press briefing for the local media and a celebration at Swissotel Clark brought together prominent figures, including DoT Undersecretary Shereen Gail Yu-Pamintuan and BCDA President Jake Bingcang, among others.

The event underscored the shared vision and commitment of the partners to create an iconic destination that will redefine luxury travel in the Philippines.

“We are excited for this development as we have always believed that Central Luzon can be one of the premier tourist destinations in the country. Tourists are seeking more authentic experiences and this is exactly what Banyan Tree is all about,” Ms. Yu-Pamintuan.

For BCDA’s part, Mr. Bingcang said: “It is something that will not only make Clark very proud but the entire country as well, as it will be the first of its kind in the Philippines. Rest assured that we at BCDA will provide full support to make sure Hann Reserve finds success in this big vision for the country.”

