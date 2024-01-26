Leading digital solutions platform Globe Group is set to transform the digital landscape for Filipino seniors with its innovative “Teach Me How To Digi” #SeniorDigizen Learning Session, set on Jan. 25 at the Skydome, SM North Edsa.

Gathering at least 220 senior citizens in half a day of enriching tech learning, the #SeniorDigizens event is backed by some of the biggest brands in tech and retail, and by senior citizen advocates from the government.

“It’s really very important that our senior citizens learn digital skills because in the future, a lot of services will truly become fully digital. We have to help the seniors overcome their fear. And I guarantee you that once you try it, it’s going to be as easy or much easier than the old manual way,” said Ernest Cu, Globe Group President and CEO.

“As digitalization accelerates, tech adoption should be simple and easy for everyone, no matter the age. Technology should not be intimidating or difficult for our seniors, and they should be able to enjoy its benefits. The goal of our #SeniorDigizens campaign is to equip them with knowledge that will help them adopt new tech and apps that address their day to day pain points,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer of the Globe Group.

The event features learning sessions on digital skills: How to create a Gmail account to be facilitated by Google, a 101 course on using smartphones via Globe, and sessions on using fintech platform GCash and telehealth service KonsultaMD.

Apart from hosting the event at Sky Dome, retail giant SM is providing an opportunity for senior citizens to join the Super Grannies Club (SGC), the grandest Facebook community for seasoned individuals. As SGC members, participants gain early access to events, exclusive mall deals and updates on SM Cares programs. These include health and wellness activities like Walk for Life, the award-winning Emergency Preparedness Forum and community service programs that enable a fun, active and productive lifestyle for lolos and lolas.

SM’s loyalty program SMAC, meanwhile, sponsored the event in SM Malls, as it is one with Globe in giving importance and joy to senior citizens.

“We are happy to support Globe in bringing to fruition our shared vision of digitalizing seniors. SM has long given seniors priority in our initiatives, and so our partnership with Globe for the #SeniorDigizens campaign is natural and seamless,” said Jay Beltran, Head of Sales and Marketing, Digital Advantage Corporation (DAC).

The National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC), led by its Chairperson and CEO Atty. Frank Quijano, has a booth where seniors will be guided on how to register in its database, which the agency hopes to build to take stock of the living situation, health concerns, skills and other important information about the country’s roughly 11 million senior citizens. The NCSC will also bring volunteers to help seniors in tech tutorials.

“We thank Globe for embarking on this program that addresses major concerns when it comes to seniors: digitalization and online safety. We at NCSC have been pursuing our own efforts to bring the elderly into the digital space safely, and we are happy to find an ally in the private sector to introduce seniors to new technologies while at the same time protecting them from the dangers that lurk online,” Atty. Quijano said.

Rep. Milagros Aquino-Magsaysay of United Senior Citizens Partylist is also on board, bringing senior citizen delegates to the event.

“We’d like to congratulate Globe for giving seniors priority through its #SeniorDigizens campaign. This is an initiative worth emulating. United Senior Citizens Partylist is one with Globe in seeing this through,” said Ms. Aquino-Magsaysay.

The Quezon City government also brought a delegation of senior citizens to the event and provided crucial logistics support.

“The city government of Quezon City is proud to partner with Globe in this undertaking. In QC, we give our seniors top priority in terms of public services to help them live their sunset years as active and productive members of society. This project is key in helping them transition into a digital life and help them enjoy the benefits of modern technology,” said Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

Meanwhile, #TeamGlobeofGood influencers Kiray Celis and Chuckie Dreyfus are lending their talent and bringing entertainment to the event, while internet personality Lester “Buji” Babiera, a talent of Globe Group agency NYMA, is bringing his brand of dynamic hosting onstage.

The #SeniorDigizen learning session, a significant effort to close the digital divide for the elderly, follows the success of the “Teach Me How to Digi” TikTok contest held in September last year. The contest received over 200 impressive videos showcasing tech lessons imparted by younger family members to their senior loved ones.

At the event, Globe will award 25 winners with prizes worth P25,000. They will also get to take part in the learning session.

“We are excited to help our senior citizens take their first steps into the digital world, ensuring they are not left behind in this fast-paced digital era. This event is our commitment to ensuring that they are not just consumers of technology but actively engaged in the evolving tech-savvy society,” said Liza Reyes, Public Relations and Communications Strategy Head at the Globe Group.

Globe’s #SeniorDigizens campaign promises not only to educate but also inspire a new generation of empowered seniors, ready to engage and connect in today’s rapidly evolving digital environment.

