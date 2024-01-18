Imagine the sensory delight one would derive from a condo dwelling that looks out not on traffic-clogged streets but on the lush naturescape that surrounds it. Visualize this residential suite as your serene retreat that is tucked within the picturesque Pico De Loro Cove in Nasugbu, Batangas, affording residents a generous view of nature and the mountainscape.

This is Pico Terraces, Hamilo Coast’s newest residential community. Developed by Costa Del Hamilo Inc., a duly recognized company under SM Prime. Pico Terraces was initially launched earlier this year, yet a few months after, it is now offering its second building, an achievement that reflects people’s growing preference for residences that positively impact health and well-being.

Indeed, with observations derived from the post-pandemic and home seekers’ requirements in such abodes, Pico Terraces stands out as one highly covetable leisure home. A look at its buoyant sales performance likewise affirms its status as a smart and attractive leisure home option.

Spanning 2.3 hectares, Pico Terraces’ generous open spaces accounting for 80% of the total land area seamlessly integrate with the natural wonders of Pico De Loro Cove. Ideal for residents who seek rest and recreation, Pico Terraces is a gated community that also boasts an extensive array of resort-like amenities such as a series of cascading-themed pools, cabanas, clubhouse, grand lawn, kids’ play area, nature trail, outdoor fitness area, and barbecue area. Pico Terraces also features indoor facilities such as a function hall, fitness center, and resident’s lounge, all for the exclusive use of Pico Terraces’ unit owners.

While Pico Terraces’ homeowners may occupy their free time with a plethora of outdoor and indoor fun activities, they will take equal delight in their carefully-designed condominium suites. Available in one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, ranging in size from 46 to 99 square meters, these suites feature open living spaces that evoke a positive and airy ambiance, with large windows letting in ample natural light and ventilation. All Pico Terraces units have balconies which serve as a vantage point to scenic vistas of the amenities, mountains and verdant greenscapes. The condominium buildings feature a contemporary tropical design, with an earthy color palette and wooden textures enhancing their overall aesthetic appeal.

Purchasing a unit at this Hamilo Coast development comes with the added benefit of membership in the exclusive Pico De Loro Beach and Country Club. Both facilities are all located within strolling distance, providing homeowners access to the most extensive land and sea-based recreational opportunities in Nasugbu, Batangas.

Ms. Imee Francisco, Senior Vice President and Operations Head of Costa Del Hamilo Inc., highlights the advantage of acquiring a property in Pico Terraces, stating, “Pico Terraces surpasses the conventional beach residence, offering more than just a typical vacation spot for those seeking for a quick getaway. With the latest trends in the upscale property market for leisure homes, Pico Terraces is positioned to provide both the lifestyle preferences for nature-centric residences and the solid investment for properties that appreciate through the years.”

