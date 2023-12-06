Eric Jing, chairman and CEO of Ant Group, owner of the world’s biggest mobile payment platform, Alipay, lauds GCash as the “best start-up investment” at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2023.

In a fireside chat of SFF 2023, Jing told Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), that the Philippines’ leading finance super app, GCash, is the group’s best investment in the start-up space. Jing took part in an exclusive session with Mohanty as they made a deep dive into the world of payments and technology. He also shared remarkable insights into the strategies that propelled Ant Group into a global tech giant.

“As among the few profitable fintechs across the world, we are able to maximize value to our investors while making sure we provide the best service to our users. Through our shareholders like Ant Group, Globe Group, Ayala, and other global equity firms such as Warburg Pincus, Insight Partners, and Bow Wave Capital, GCash is poised for stronger growth in our pursuit of financial inclusion,” said Martha Sazon, president and CEO of GCash.

GCash made international headlines at the annual Fintech gathering in Singapore. Aside from setting up a booth at the expo for the first time, GCash was also featured in a panel discussion on the Insights Stage represented by Sazon as well as Ernest Cu, chairman of GCash holding company Mynt.

Through partners like Alipay+, GCash has been growing its reach beyond Philippine shores, allowing customers to use the e-wallet for cashless transactions in 17 countries such as Singapore, Japan, and the USA. It has also let users overseas sign up for GCash using international mobile numbers in six countries like Australia, Italy, and Canada.

GCash users can also make cashless transactions with over 80 million merchants across 200 countries thanks to its partnership with global payments giant, Visa.

