RHK Land Corp., a joint venture between international property leader Hongkong Land (HKL) and Philippine real estate giant Robinsons Land (RLC), continues to elevate the benchmark for luxury real estate with the launch of The Velaris Residences North Tower, the second tower of The Velaris Residences, the award-winning three-tower residential enclave within the rising C5 megalopolis.

“Drawing from the success of the South Tower, we are pleased to announce the next chapter in the masterpiece that is The Velaris Residences: the North Tower, a beautiful expression of design and luxurious, contemporary living,” says Rouen Abel V. Raz, General Manager of RHK Land.

Prominent families and influential names from Metro Manila’s most sophisticated circles graced the grand launch of The Velaris Residences North Tower. Among the guests were key opinion leaders Rissa Mananquil–Trillo, Nicole Hernandez, Kelly Misa, Camille Co, and Mikaela Lagdameo.

Hosted by voice artist and multihyphenate Inka Magnaye, the festivities were held at The Velaris Residences Show Gallery which captivated guests with its stunning interiors. In each room, the property’s signature scent, Jo Malone’s Peony & Blush Suede, enveloped the senses, creating an unforgettable olfactory experience that complemented the visual splendor. As guests relished in a symphony of bespoke culinary delights and delightful company, they were serenaded by the Philippines’ Premier Crooner, Richard Poon, whose melodious performance added a touch of magic to the event.

The highlight of the launch was the unique tour of the show units, a groundbreaking concept never before seen in the Philippines. Inside these exquisite spaces, actors brought to life the vibrant lifestyle of The Velaris Residences, transforming the viewing experience into an immersive theatrical performance. Guests were transported into a world where they could envision themselves as residents, fully appreciating the beauty and functionality of the residences and catching a glimpse of the unparalleled lifestyle that awaits future homeowners.

THE NORTH TOWER: A BASTION OF TRUE ELEGANCE

Embodying RHK Land’s signature intentional design philosophy, the North Tower has been carefully conceived as a landmark residence for those with discriminating and erudite tastes. It caters to individuals for whom excellence is not an aspiration but a constant — masters of the well-appointed life whose every aspect has been shaped by their bold intentions and studious curation.

From its collection of beautifully crafted light-filled residences to its extensive line-up of exquisitely designed amenities and stunning architecture, the North Tower represents the pinnacle of modernity, sophistication, and luxury. While enveloping residents with the hallmarks of refinement with which they are familiar, it also provides everyday revelations that spark inspiration, excitement, and joy.

LIVING SPACES THAT INSPIRE AN INTENTIONAL LIFE

While rising to 40 storeys, the North Tower houses a limited collection of units, each masterfully designed to the minutest detail to reflect a first world lifestyle, one which melds together tasteful aesthetics, easy comfort, and quiet discretion.

All residences, which range from one- to four-bedroom units, are elegantly proportioned with generous floor plans. The four-bedroom, penthouse, and townhouse suites are of special note with their impressive double volume ceilings. This bold architectural detail imbues these units with an airy grandeur, transforming them into inviting spaces that lend themselves naturally to both restful retreats and graceful entertaining.

One- and one-and-a-half bedroom units are equipped with spacious indoor patios, which enable residents to bring the outside in and create indoor oases that both calm and reinvigorate. Meanwhile, the rest of the units feature balconies which bring the joys of outdoor living. Both provide inimitable views of the surrounding environs, which include two notable art and design landmarks: the Victor, a 200-feet lighting installation piece by globally recognized artist JEFRË, and Bridgetowne’s scenic bridge designed by the late national artist Francisco Mañosa. A thoughtful approach to layouts that maximizes natural light further brings a feeling of brightness and openness to every unit.

Smart home features utilize the latest technologies to supply the modern domestic niceties that define today’s connected home. Digital door locks with biometric fingerprint scan, PIN code, and RFID card access ensure security while light and air-conditioning systems that can be controlled remotely through smart devices deliver convenience and energy-efficiency. Smart mirrors, which are available in two-bedroom and larger units, kick-start mornings efficiently by delivering news, weather reports, and even personal calendars, among others, to help prepare for and organize the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, the private lifts for two-bedroom and bigger units and the two-units-to-one-elevator ratio of the typical floors provide North Tower residents with a high level of privacy, one of the remaining true luxuries in today’s world.

“Each residence was designed to resemble modern sky villas,” shares Martha Herrera-Subido, Head of Marketing, RHK Land. “We believe our homes are not merely spaces for habitation — they are reflections of the kind of life we want and choose to live. The North Tower provides residents with the perfect backdrop for the purposeful lives they lead.”

A MULTI-SENSORIAL JOURNEY OF INTENTION AND INSPIRATION

The Velaris Residences offers best-in-class amenities that are comparable to 5-star hotel facilities. “Each amenity was designed to become part of a multi-sensorial journey of intention and inspiration, following our vision to create an environment with the power to inspire people,” continues Herrera-Subido.

Some of the exciting amenities offered by the property include an indoor and outdoor Japanese sento, a sculpture garden, a garden lounge with floating daybeds, a lifestyle gym with a dance studio and cycling studio, a badminton and pickleball court, a golf simulator studio, an Olympic-length infinity pool, a treetop playground, and camping grounds.

The Velaris Residences North Tower also nods to recent shifts in how people live and work. The business lounge, which includes a meeting room, as well as the creative studio, furnish spaces geared for productivity, making them suitable for residents for whom hybrid work arrangements have become the norm.

Smart lockers and a secure mailroom allow for convenient package deliveries with limited interface. The residents’ portal, a companion app to access property management services and updates, takes this a step further by offering a contactless lifestyle option. With it, residents can settle dues, send requests for maintenance, coordinate deliveries, and book amenities with just a few taps on their smartphones.

The pièce de résistance of The Velaris Residences’ amenities, however, is the Velaris SkyClub. Like a social club in the clouds, it contains multiple features where residents can immerse themselves in their interests and pastimes without having to take one step outside—a private theater and game room for entertainment aficionados, a wine gallery and casual and gourmet dining areas for gourmands, and a cigar room for tobacco connoisseurs. Moreover, it offers several options for hosting private gatherings with its SkyLounge, SkyBar and SkyDeck areas.

CAPTURING THE PULSE OF A NEW MEGALOPOLIS

The Velaris Residences North Tower residents are set to be advantageously placed right at the beating heart of the megalopolis rising along the 44-kilometer C5 growth corridor. Given this, residents have unparalleled access to several of Metro Manila’s major business hubs, including Makati City, Bonifacio Global City (BGC), and Ortigas Center. Planned and on-going infrastructure projects such as the MRT 4, Metro Manila Mega Subway Project, and C-6 Expressway, are slated to further enhance its connectivity.

Specifically, The Velaris Residences sits in a prime spot in Bridgetowne, a 31-hectare master-planned estate that stretches across Pasig City and Quezon City. Envisioned as a mixed-use community with grade A office buildings, an upscale mall, hotels, schools, a FIFA-preferred sports field, and the world’s biggest outdoor obstacle park, Bridgetowne offers The Velaris Residences residents the accoutrements of a truly cosmopolitan lifestyle. These are further complemented by the attractions and establishments in nearby townships.

“With its central location, The Velaris Residences not only allows owners to create the home they have always envisaged but it can also help them further build equity in the long term by being an attractive investment opportunity,” comments Raz. “The sizeable current economic activity in and around Bridgetowne and The Velaris Residences is expected to continue to soar in the foreseeable future, positioning residents to benefit immensely from this projected growth.”

AN ALLIANCE OF GIANTS

A true luxury real estate gamechanger, The Velaris Residences is the visionary collaboration between two well-respected real estate titans.

Hongkong Land, founded in 1889, is a major listed property investment, management, and development group. It owns and manages more than 850,000 square meters of prime office and luxury retail property in key Asian cities, principally Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Jakarta. A member of the Jardine Matheson Group, it has a number of high-quality residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects under development in cities across China and Southeast Asia. In the Philippines, its other notable projects include premium properties One Roxas Triangle and Two Roxas Triangle in Makati City and Mandani Bay in Cebu.

Meanwhile, RLC is one of the leading real estate companies in the Philippines and a subsidiary of one of the country’s largest conglomerates, JG Summit Holdings, Inc. RLC has a diversified portfolio that includes office buildings, full-service shopping malls, and varied class hotels across the Philippines.

Through RHK Land, HKL and RLC expertly melds local expertise and international award-winning design. This finds its initial expression in The Velaris Residences, a modernist concrete-and-glass embodiment of intentional design.

To own a piece of one of the city’s most coveted addresses, visit The Velaris Residences Show Gallery located in Bridgetowne. Visit their website at thevelarisresidences.com to learn more about the property.

