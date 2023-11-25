Sun Life Philippines is kickstarting the holiday season by mounting the brightest and grandest thanksgiving concert for Sun Life clients and guests at the World Trade Center Tent on Nov. 30.

Hosted in partnership with Wish 107.5, the Wish Upon a Sun: Sama-Sama sa Pasasalamat Concert will feature Sun Life’s very own brand ambassadors, Piolo Pascual, Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli, and Donny Pangilinan. The concert will also have live performances from Belle Mariano, BGYO, BINI, and Imago.

As part of the festivities, Donny will be roaming around the venue with a ‘Partner for Life Cam,’ where chosen pairs among the crowd will be interviewed for a chance to take home a limited-edition Sunson plushie.

Meanwhile, concert attendees are all eligible to win exciting prizes, including holiday baskets and P5,000 and P10,000 gift certificates. An enchanting trip for two to Singapore along with a much-coveted pair of concert tickets to a global superstar’s concert in March will also be raffled off to one lucky Sun Life client during the event.

Pre-concert, early birds will be able to enjoy exciting games and activities, as well as food concessionaires from select Sun Life business owner clients at the Partner for LiFEST. A special lounge for eligible clients will be also available on a first-come, first- serve basis.

“We are immensely grateful to our clients for the honor of making Sun Life their guaranteed Partner for Life. We want to express our appreciation by giving them a fun- filled and memorable night with loved ones through this thanksgiving concert,” Sun Life Chief Client Experience and Marketing Officer Carla Gonzalez-Chong said.

Wish Upon a Sun: Sama-Sama sa Pasasalamat Concert also serves as a culminating event of the Kasa-Kasama sa Roadtrip, a roadshow that brought free live performances from local artists, as well as fun activities and games in Iloilo, Pampanga, Quezon, and Batangas in support of the Partner for Life campaign.

You can also visit https://sunlife.co/PasasalamatConcert2023 for more details on the promo.