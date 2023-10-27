Are you ready to step back in time and experience the vibrant and nostalgic era of the 90s? Get ready to rock those baggy jeans, neon windbreakers, scrunchies, and platform sneakers because the Millennium Market is here to take you on a journey down memory lane. With a minimal entrance fee of only P50, you can immerse yourself in all the incredible activities and attractions that await you at this iconic event on Oct. 28 to 29, 2023, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Paseo de Roxas, side of Ayala Triangle Gardens.

The Millennium Market is part of the Makati Street Meet series, initiated by Make it Makati and Estates on Fleek, and organized by Ayala Land, Inc. It is a lively and dynamic market that brings together various vendors, food stalls, and entertainment options, creating a vibrant atmosphere where visitors can indulge in delicious food, shop for unique products, and enjoy live entertainment.

Ayala Land aims to create spaces where people can come together and celebrate the unique flavors, talents, and traditions that make Makati a melting pot of creativity and innovation.

Engaging Activities at Millennium Market

90s Flashback Fashion Contest

The Millennium Market is calling on all fashionistas and vintage enthusiasts to dress up like it’s the 90s. Show off your style and stand a chance to win a FREE 3D2N stay for 2-4 people in Hatch, Sicogon Island, Iloilo.

Dance Thru Competition

Are you a dance enthusiast? Showcase your moves and groove to the beats of your favorite 90s hits. Participants will have a chance to win a cash prize of P15,000. Get ready to show off your best dance moves and wow the judges with your talent and energy!

Dance the Night Away

On Oct. 28, get ready to dance the night away at the Millennium Market. This event will feature a dance floor where you can showcase your moves and groove to the beats of the DJ. With amazing prizes from our sponsors, including Philips and Ubisoft, and partners The Lobby and GG Truck.

Retro Game Night

Remember the days when you spent hours playing classic video games like Tekken and Street Fighter? Relive those moments at the Millennium Market’s Retro Game Night. Challenge your friends to a friendly match and see who reigns supreme in these timeless games.

Sabado Night with San Miguel Beer

Join the Millennium Market’s Sabado Night with San Miguel Beer. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., you can enjoy a special offer of buying 6 pcs. of San Mig Light and saving P100. Sip on your ice-cold beer, mingle with fellow attendees, and soak in the vibrant atmosphere of the event.

Tastemakers by Mercato Centrale

A trip down memory lane wouldn’t be complete without indulging in some delicious snacks. At the Millennium Market, you can satisfy your taste buds with a wide array of delectable treats from Tastemakers by Mercato Centrale.

Vintage Retail

Looking for the perfect 90s-inspired finds? Explore the Vintage Retail section and discover a treasure trove of nostalgic items, from vintage clothing to retro accessories. Embrace your love for all things 90s and shop to your heart’s content.

Gather your friends, bring your best 90s outfit, and get ready to relive the nostalgia of the iconic era. Experience the sights, sounds, and flavors of the 90s at Makati Street Meet’s Millennium Market on Oct. 28-29, 2023. See you there!

