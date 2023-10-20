It is SM’s 4th mall in Laguna and the 84th in the Philippines.

Be captivated by the unconventional charm of the newest shopping and dining destination in the South. SM Center San Pedro officially opened its doors last Oct. 13. It joins SM City Santa Rosa, SM City Calamba, and SM City San Pablo as the fourth SM mall in Laguna and the 84th mall for SM Prime Holdings, Inc.

Tagged as Instagram-worthy, the mall is set to bring smiles and create lasting memories for San Pedrenses with its colorful murals, immersive installations, and an aweSM activity center. Happiness starts with a big mascot installation that greets every shopper as they enter.

Located at the top of San Pedro, Laguna’s Upper Village, it caters to leisure and fashion aficionados, with its superb retail collection, including brands like Bench, Penshoppe, OXGN, and Regatta.

Complete your chic and fab look with Simply Shoes and Alberto. The cutest gifts, best-buy school and office supplies are waiting at Miniso and National Book Store. A haven for tech enthusiasts, SM Cyberzone offers guaranteed best brand s of gadgets, computers, consoles, and tech accessories.

Discover immersive experiences and capture Instagram-worthy moments

Happy plates for every palate

SM Center San Pedro is home to the familiar Filipino restaurants we love, as well as local food stops that are sure to satisfy your cravings. Malia’s, a home-grown café, is set to become the newest spot for family gatherings and friendly dates. If you’re looking for good coffee paired with mouth-watering cakes and pastries, After Tree is for you. Your Daily Bread has delectable bread, pasta, and hot meals. Japanese food lovers will surely flock to Botejyu. Other restaurants and food kiosks include Coco, Yogorino, Pickup Coffee, Jollibee, Chowking, Dunkin’ Donuts, Sweet Claire Patisseries, The HubStop, Zark’s Burgers, Gong Cha, and Mang Inasal.

Located on the lower ground is the SM Food Court, perfect for foodies with its choice of local and international flavors. There is Ben’s Halo-Halo, Sizzling Plate, Takoyadon, Angkol’s Pungko Pungko, Turks, Pepa Wings, Mr. Kimbob, Master Siomai, Fruitas House of Desserts, and Potato Corner.

Always with SM

Get your staples at SM Hypermarket, your home needs at SM Appliance Center and ACE Hardware, and toiletries and beauty supplies at Watsons. Banco de Oro (BDO) Unibank Inc. is open to make ways for San Pedrenses’ banking needs.

A friend of Mother Earth and the city

SM Center San Pedro is dedicated to environmental and sustainability programs through its architectural design, highlighting natural lighting and green spaces as well as the use of Low-Emissivity (Low-E) glass for windows and skylights. It has a water treatment plant and uses Light-Emitting Diode (LED) light fixtures for more efficient water and energy consumption. The mall’s car park has an eco-friendly electric vehicle (EV) charging station to reduce carbon footprint.

San Pedro City is one of the most progressive cities in the country, achieving considerable success through sound governance and urban dynamism. SM Center San Pedro, a 23,000-sq.m. shopping mall, is proud to serve the vibrant community of San Pedro and is helping to provide job opportunities as well as be the city’s gathering place and family hub.

From its mall design to the many shopping and dining options that it houses, SM Center San Pedro aims to serve the community of San Pedro, its neighboring towns, and be another beacon of celebration for the Filipino families in the South.

