The vivo School Tour at Jose Rizal University (JRU) on Oct. 12 captured the hearts of Rizalians, turning out to be a massive crowd that couldn’t get enough of the vivo V29 5G‘s incredible camera capabilities.

Rizalians explored the vivo V29 5G’s selfie camera, boasting a 50MP sensor with impressive features such as a 92-degree wide-angle lens, autofocus, and electronic image stabilization. The features offered the perfect tool for capturing groufies.

Students were thrilled to document their unforgettable moments with every smile captured in a single frame.

Additionally, Rizalians experimented with various camera modes, including portrait mode, utilizing the 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization. This feature ensured brighter and purer images even in lowlight settings, such as a gymnasium.

The enthusiasm of JRU was also evident through their overwhelming response to the vivo Club, receiving nearly 200 registrations. The exclusive platform allows students to join an ecosystem of technology and partnerships, offering exciting perks and benefits.

In addition, the vivo School Tour at the University of Philippines (UP) Diliman on Oct. 7 was a whirlwind of excitement and talent. The atmosphere was charged with a performance by a talented girl group called team i trainees, showcasing their singing and dancing skills with a lively rendition of Blackpink’s “Ddu-du Ddu-du.”

ICYMI, catch the highlights of the event at UP Diliman on vivo’s official TikTok account.

The vivo School Tour continues its journey, with upcoming stops at National University on Oct. 19, De La Salle University-College of St. Benilde on Oct. 25, and De La Salle University on Nov. 8.

As part of the tour, a thrilling 3 on 3 basketball challenge is underway, where the top two teams from each school will represent their institution at the Grand Finals. Here are the winners at JRU and UP Diliman.

The Grand Finals will be held at the Music Hall in SM Mall of Asia on Nov. 18 and 19.

