In this fast-paced world, duties and responsibilities abound, most especially when it comes to family. As we grow older, we become more aware of our responsibility to secure the future for our loved ones.

Because of this, we seek new ways to further grow the money we worked so hard to earn. With this in mind, Cocolife came up with a simple and straightforward solution that can help you achieve financial security as you continue providing for the needs and wants of your loved ones.

Cocolife LifeMax is a non-participating, limited pay endowment plan that guarantees protection coverage and guaranteed returns through cash endowment payouts. It provides coverage for 20 years for the insured aged 5 to 50 years old.

“Cocolife shares your dream of an improved and secured quality of life,” said President and CEO Atty. Jose Martin Loon. “This is why we develop products which give you freedom to design according to your needs and resources.”

With Cocolife LifeMax here to provide a secure future for your families, rest assured that a better life awaits you and your loved ones.

LOOKING FORWARD

Cocolife LifeMax has a series of benefits that can secure a bright financial future for your family. With these benefits, you can rest easy knowing that you and your family are in good hands.

“You can explore Cocolife’s array of products and services that include income protection, investments, healthcare, education, pension, and retirement plans—all meant to ensure that your future and those of your loved ones are taken care of,” Loon said.

You and your loved ones stand to enjoy these benefits under Cocolife LifeMax:

Death benefit. Life insurance coverage equivalent to 200% of the plan’s face amount. This ensures that the insured’s family is well protected should anything happen to the insured during the term of the

Guaranteed returns. The policyholder will receive guaranteed cash returns through the maturity benefit and anticipated endowments as long as the insured is still alive.

Maturity benefit. If the insured outlives his Cocolife LifeMax policy, the policyholder will receive 100% of the plan’s face amount.

Anticipated endowments. Cash payouts equivalent to 10% of the plan’s face amount at the end of the 10 th , 12 th , 14 th , 16 th , and 18 th policy year, and 15% at the end of the 15th policy year as long as the insured is alive. This will help the policyholder to save regularly over a specific period of time which can be used to achieve his future goals.

, 12 , 14 , 16 , and 18 policy year, and 15% at the end of the 15th policy year as long as the insured is alive. This will help the policyholder to save regularly over a specific period of time which can be used to achieve his future goals. Flexible payment options. Cocolife LifeMax is payable for either five or 10 years, and the premium can be paid annually, semi-annually, quarterly, or monthly.

Plan enhancement riders. The following riders can be added to fully maximize the Cocolife LifeMax plan: Waiver of Premium Upon Disability, Payor’s Benefit Rider Due to Death, Payor’s Benefit Rider Due to Death and Disability, and Accidental Death and Dismemberment.

“We assure you that Cocolife will provide you with only the highest quality of service, as we have done for the past 45 years,” Loon said. “It is a commitment that made us the first ISO-certified life insurance company in the Philippines.”

With people, especially young adults, thinking about their future and their families’, Cocolife LifeMax will be their first step towards financial security and achieving their life goals.

“As one of the recognized industry leaders, Cocolife will continue to keep its promise to actively help create a better life for you,” Loon said. — Adam Laurena

For more information on Cocolife LifeMax, you may call 8810-7888, e-mail customer_service@cocolife.com, or visit its website (www.cocolife.com).

