IC Star Automotive Inc., the official and sole distributor of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the Philippines launched the much-awaited all-electric vehicle series – the Mercedes-Benz EQ on Sept. 20 at the Mercedes-Benz Greenhills showroom.

Introducing the fully electric all-new Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Electric Art, EQB 250 Electric Art, EQE 300 Electric Art, and EQE 350+ AMG Line, in one momentous occasion in the history of Mercedes-Benz Philippines. These vehicles are more than just an evolution; they are a revolution. They represent the brand’s vision for a future where luxury and sustainability are seamlessly intertwined.

The Mercedes-Benz EQ models stand at the intersection of tradition and innovation, where the commitment to luxury and performance meets a sustainable and electrifying future.

The all new EQA, EQB and EQE are powered by state-of-the-art electric drivetrains that deliver exhilarating performance while producing zero emissions. This means you can enjoy the legendary Mercedes-Benz driving experience with a clear conscience, knowing you’re contributing to a cleaner, greener future.

Safety is also paramount in the design philosophy. The Mercedes-Benz EQ models are equipped with the latest safety features, including advanced driver-assistance systems, to keep you and your loved ones secure on the road.

Furthermore, the technology inside these cars is truly groundbreaking. From an intuitive infotainment system to seamless connectivity options, Mercedes-Benz ensures that your driving experience is not just clean and efficient but also connected and enjoyable.

But it’s not just about the technology; it’s also about the design, the craftsmanship, and the attention to detail that have always defined Mercedes-Benz.

In a nutshell, Mercedes-Benz EQ cars are not just vehicles; they are a promise – a promise of luxury, performance, and sustainability.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA: A sporty, compact electric car

EQA is the name of the new entry-level model to the all-electric world of Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The sporty exterior and elegant interior designs are indicative of the Progressive Luxury of the Mercedes-Benz brand. A close relation of the GLA, it delivers all the thrilling characteristics of that vehicle, combined in this case with an efficient electric powertrain.

The EQA exterior design incorporates a range of distinctive elements such as the black panel radiator grille with central star that is the hallmark of Mercedes-Benz, and a continuous light strip at front and rear. Also contributing to its sporty look are its new 19-inch 5-spoke light-alloy wheels Electric Art Design, and its LED High Performance headlamps with EQ-specific energy blue element with high beam assist, a system which automatically switches the headlights setting to low beam from high beam when it detects a vehicle ahead.

The new EQA is a perfect for individuals with active lifestyle, or a young couple who like adventures and weekend road trips because “Loading” has never been this easy. An enhancement of the KEYLESS-GO system, Hands-Free Access is a sensor in the rear bumper that detects your presence when you have a smart key with you, allowing you to open and close the trunk without touching the car or your smart key remote. It also offers a total of 340 liters boot space.

Its interior comes with the luxury features you’d expect with Mercedes, in a compact package that makes it a perfect electric vehicle for city or suburban living. Complete your seamless driving and set your mood with the ambient lighting in spiral-look trim elements which can be configured in 64 different colours, an all-digital cockpit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This gives you convenient access to the most important apps on your smartphone. Driving time becomes charging time, just drop your smartphone into its allotted space in the oddments tray for wireless charging.

One of the things that sets Mercedes-Benz EQA apart from its rivals is the quality of infotainment systems. Also included as standard is the intuitively operated MBUX infotainment system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). MBUX offers more customization, easier navigation and better quality of interior displays. The 10.25in all digital instrument display makes you in control. The EQA also has a unique rosé gold accent in the air vents, including illumination when it gets dark.

The new EQA is comfortable too, with its Comfort Seats, rear armrest and THREMOTRONIC automatic climate control. The seats are covered with ARTICO leather in two-tone. The seating position is high and upright, as is typical for an SUV – making it not only comfortable for getting in and out, but also good in terms of all-round visibility. Utility value was one of the general focuses during development. There’s also plenty room in the rear, as rear seat backrest is 40:20:40 split-folding.

Innovative Safety systems are also present in the new EQA 250. It houses standard safety features such as Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Brake Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, and a reversing camera. Mercedes offers a Driving Assistance Package with features that issue a variety of warnings. These alert the driver to a pedestrian or cyclist approaching when they open their door, for example.

Moving on to the important parts of actually driving the EQA, it has the latest electric drivetrain technology with a maximum range of 496km (WLTP). Of course, the range you will achieve depends on a lot of things such as the weather, number of passengers, your driving style, how many other systems are drawing power (like the aircon). The Mercedes EQA 250 uses a Type 2 connection and is capable of using a three-phase cable to charge at a rate of 11kW. It has a 66.5 kWh battery and is able to deliver 385 torque.

The fully electric EQA 250 delivers a lot of quality and refinements in the interior, while remaining practically useful as an ideal car. The Mercedes-Benz EQA is quiet, produces zero C02 emission, has powerful electric motor and high-voltage lithium-ion battery that guarantee efficient driving performance.

EQA 250 Electric Art Introductory Retail Price: Php 3,990,000

The Mercedes-Benz EQB: The flexible, spacious electric car

Following the EQA, the EQB is the second fully electric compact SUV from Mercedes-Benz. It is compact outside, but on space, style and smart ideas. The new EQB 250 model is a living proof of new dimensions that is innovative and functional at the same time. It is a capable SUV with room for up to seven, and an advanced electric car you can enjoy every day.

The EQB interprets Mercedes-Benz’s Progressive Luxury in an edgy and particularly characterful way. It features the Mercedes-Benz black panel grille with central star and boasts a full-width LED light strip at the front and rear. Red rear lighting similarly spans the wide power liftgate. A horizontal fibre-optic strip connects the daytime running lights of the full-LED headlamps, ensuring a high level of recognizability both in daylight and at night. The inside of the headlamps is finished to a high level of quality, detail and precision. Blue colour highlights within the headlamp reinforce the signature Mercedes-Benz sophisticated appearance.

Also noticeable in the exterior are the aluminium look roof rails, the circumferential and protective cladding elements that give the overall proportion. The muscular and sensuously modelled vehicle shoulder dominates the side view, which is further enhanced by the rise of the beltline. Outwardly positioned wheels give the EQB a powerful character and confident stance on the road.

The EQB is equipped with 19-inch 5-spoke light-alloy wheels Electric Art Design, and electrically folded side mirrors with Surround Lighting with Brand Projection Logo.

The new EQB offers space and flexibility that may suit several purposes. This gives it an exceptional position not only in the compact segment, but especially among electric cars. The two seats in the third row can be used by people up to 1.65 metres tall, and child seats can also be fitted there. ISOFIX child-seat mountings are provided in the rear rows, allowing up to four child seats back there.

The overall quality of the EQB’s cabin is as good as you’d expect for a Mercedes. The big digital displays look impressive, while the main surfaces of the dashboard and the centre console look and feel luxurious. Crisp yet aerodynamic lines outside define a modern marvel of space-efficiency inside the EQB. The 64-color ambient lighting lets you dial up your own ambience. Also adds are the rose gold-coloured elements and the backlit trim that characterize the modern high-tech ambience in the interior of the EQB. Targeted design accents such as tubular elements in an aluminum look also reinforce the solid, robust and high-quality overall impression.

Intelligent technology and thoughtful luxury are delivered with swift response and silenced refinement. The Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) is your onboard virtual voice assistant. Just say “Hey, Mercedes” to control countless features by talking naturally. MBUX deliver genuine convenience that gets to know you better as you use it. The fully digital cockpit responds to you with tactile and visual clarity. Steering wheel, console and central screen all offer intuitive touch controls. Reconfigurable digital instruments include EQ-specific displays and designs.

The EQB is also a true Mercedes-Benz when it comes to passive safety. Building on the robust bodyshell structure of the GLB, the body of the EQB was adapted to the special requirements of an electric car. In addition, the EQB features intelligent driving assistance systems with cooperative support for the driver. Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, and Active Brake Assist are fitted as standard. In many critical situations, the latter has the ability to prevent a collision or reduce its severity with autonomous braking. The system is also able to brake for stationary vehicles and crossing pedestrians at typical city speeds. It is aided with by a standard fit Parking Package with 360° camera which is clear and easy to use.

The EQB front-wheel drive system is an ideal match for its nimble handling and efficient packaging. The EQB 250 has a maximum driving range of 474km (WLTP). The EQB 250 has a 140kW/385Nm electric motor on the front axle, hooked up to a 66.5kWh lithium-ion battery. Overall, the EQB is a lively, roomy and capable compact SUV that you would adore driving. It offers an unrivaled combination of efficiency, comfort, and versatility.

EQB 250 Electric Art Introductory Retail Price: Php 4,190,000

The Mercedes-Benz EQE 300 Electric Art and 350+ AMG Line: The luxurious, executive electric cars

Climb aboard and discover a place where electric meets luxury along the line and mobility for all senses. The EQE combines noticeably high-quality materials with visibly groundbreaking innovations. The EQE is an electric alternative to the midsized E-Class sedan. There are two variants currently available in the local market, the EQE 300 Electric Art and EQE 350+ AMG Line.

Meticulously designed to exude an aura of excellence, the EQE sedan from Mercedes-Benz is a futuristic expression of the synergy between innovation and sophistication. The EQE Sedan unveils next-generation electric vehicle performance, state-of-the-art in-cabin technology, and a one-bow design that’s elegant and aerodynamically functional.

The captivating exterior design of the EQE Sedan features a sleek, aerodynamic design with a soft, tapering roofline and stylish 20-inch 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in Electric Art design for the EQE 300, while the EQE 350+ carries 20-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels. In the front, the signature Black panel radiator grille with central Mercedes star and Mercedes-Benz pattern and is accentuated by Side skirts in black-grained finished with door trim strip in silver chrome. Also comes as a standard are electrically folding exterior mirrors with Mercedes-Benz Brand logo projection.

Drive safely within your comfort. The EQE has cutting-edge safety features that let you drive with peace of mind. The Digital Light with ULTRA RANGE high beam won’t just illuminate the roads you’re passing through but helps project messages on the road and navigation guides regarding road conditions or traffic warning symbols.

You will also find the Mercedes-Benz Driving Assistance Package in the EQE, along with the Active Steering Assist that keeps you centered in your lane at all times, Active Blind Spot Assist that detects vehicles entering your blind zones and automatically alerts you with an illuminated red icon, Active Lane Keeping Assist that detects unintentional lane drift, and ATTENTION ASSIST drowsiness detection. It is also equipped with PRESAFE® system that senses an impending collision, it activates automatically. The Parking Package with 360° camera will allow effortless maneuvering for precise parking with all-round visibility, while the GUARD 360 ensures your vehicle’s security while your away.

When you get behind the wheel of the Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan, you’ll realize the future of driving is already here. Relax and enjoy yourself like no other with the standard combination of OLED Central Display 12.8inch screen and 12.3inch Driver Display, and Burmester 3D surround sound system with 15 speakers. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and wireless smartphone charging are standard as well. Another notable feature is the Head-up display is a technology, that shows digital information on your windshield, such as speed, GPS directions, cruise control settings, current traffic conditions in your surrounding area, and more. Active Ambient Lighting is integrated into the driving assistance systems and can reinforce alerts visually. It makes corresponding feedback possible for the comfort systems. This applies to the climate control system or the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant.

The EQE 300 Electric Art and EQE 350+ AMG Line impressive range belies serious power. The EQE 300 features 89 kWh battery pack that could deliver maximum range of 621km (WLTP). On the other hand, the EQE 350+ AMG comes with 90.56 kWh which could perform maximum range of 682km (WLTP).

EQE 300 Electric Art Introductory Retail Price: Php 5,590,000

EQE 350+ AMG Line Introductory Retail Price: Php 6,290,000

The launch of the Mercedes-Benz EQA, EQB, and EQE ushers in a new era of Sustainable Mobility. These cars are more than just a mode of transportation; it’s an experience, a statement, and a promise. A promise of an unparalleled driving experience, a promise of safety, a promise of sustainability, and a promise of a future where mobility meets sustainability in perfect harmony.

Experience the new era of Sustainable Luxury with Mercedes-Benz EQ. The new EQA 250 Electric Art, EQB 250 Electric Art, EQE 300 Electric Art, and EQE 350+ AMG Line will be available for viewing at all Mercedes-Benz Showrooms. Test drives are also offered on Sept 21-24, 2023, in Mercedes-Benz Alabang, Mercedes-Benz Bonifacio Global City, and Mercedes-Benz Greenhills. While you may test drive the Mercedes-Benz EQ in Mercedes-Benz Cebu on Sept 28-Oct 1, 2023.

