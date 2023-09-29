For nearly half a decade, IGNITE, powered by the collaborative efforts of TechShake, dentsu X, and Brainsparks, has been a catalyst for connecting startups, corporations, and investors. Together, they have built bridges, fostered collaboration, and unleashed the power of innovation. Prepare to be immersed in a dynamic blend of online and offline experiences, as they bring you the biggest event yet!

IGNITE 2023 is a two-day event from Oct. 12-13, 2023 at Fairmont Hotel in Makati City, Philippines.

This year, IGNITE goes global, transcending borders to unite visionaries from all corners of the world. Participants can look forward to an exciting and enriching program of activities. These include workshops, panel discussions, and speaker sessions with well-known speakers from across the globe; and pitch events featuring the top startups in the region.

The conference will kick off with the Shell LiveWIRE Acceleration program where the Top 3 Tech Startups: Farmvocacy, Lithos, and Lycan will pitch to select a grand prize winner. The Top 6 Community Enterprise of the program: Agri-VINO, DLR Foods Supply Trading, OSCFO, Philia, and Samada will also be present during the program. Also, the Top 10 Japanese companies will pitch onsite at the X-Hub Tokyo Demo Day.

The second day is the WILDFIRE X Startup World Cup Pitch Competition. The grand winner will represent the Philippines at the Startup World Cup 2024 in Silicon Valley and have the chance to win $1,000,000! Also, the second day will feature speakers and workshop sessions in collaboration with Young Founders Summit.

Join the event on Brella and share their hashtags #IGNITE2023 and #IGNITEPH.

Check out IGNITE PH’s website for more details and get your tickets at a special rate! Visit now at https://www.ignite.ph/.

This event is made possible through the continuous support of their partners: Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), X-Hub Tokyo, Shell LiveWIRE, Digiteer, Mynavi, f(dev), Sprout Solutions, Penbrothers. They would like to thank the rest of their community and media partners including Primer, The Final Pitch, Business World, When in Manila, Sparkup, IINQUIRER.net, Be an Inquirer, Cebu Daily News, POP!

