An off-road legend gets the ultra-luxe treatment

By Manny N. De Los Reyes

Few automotive brands can evoke the spirit of adventure as well as Jeep does. It’s one brand that has established itself solidly as the vehicle of choice for those who are passionate about individuality and forging one’s own path—even in the most challenging conditions.

This is the legacy that is represented by the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee L, the brand’s premiere SUV designed to effortlessly marry the seemingly contradictory pursuits of off-road ruggedness with supreme comfort and luxury.

The Grand Cherokee, which brings with it the Jeep brand’s 81-year history and legacy, has maintained its title as “the most award-winning SUV ever,” and has been praised for its continuously evolving performance and technology since its debut in 1992.

The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee L is for the ambitious, driven individual who has attained stature and professional success. More significantly, they take pride in having built a close-knit home and sharing the fruits of their achievements with those closest to their heart. The Grand Cherokee L supports their daily routine by taking them through busy workdays, then transitioning into their family’s favorite recreational partner for weekend bonding adventures.

The most luxurious Grand Cherokee yet

Designed to deliver utmost refinement, the new Grand Cherokee L leaves nothing to chance when it comes to offering luxurious comfort. It’s the first-ever three-row Grand Cherokee, offering spacious seating capacity for up to seven passengers. The cavernous cabin is finished in premium leather, complemented by quilted leather upholstery, open-pore wood trim, and a contrasting beige-black motif. An all-black variant is available as an option for those who want a more business-like ambience. Every touchpoint holds a mark of elegance, from the leather steering wheel, piano-gloss trim, to the interior ambient LED lighting feature that is unique to the Jeep brand.

All this elegance doesn’t come at the expense of functionality. The Grand Cherokee L is designed to be easily adaptable to a multi-faceted lifestyle, fitted with clean lines in its design cues and a practical, easy-to-navigate interior layout. In addition to the standard steering wheel control system, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen is integrated into the center of the dashboard console that offers hands-free capability options, including wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Power that gets you places

Under its prominent hood, the Grand Cherokee L boasts a powerful 3.6-liter V6 engine, generating an exciting output of 282hp and 344Nm of torque, providing driving performance that will satisfy any enthusiast. On the other hand, its 4×4 off-roading capability means that it can be taken and driven anywhere and in any road condition, whether it’s for a wholesome family outing or an overland recreational trip on rougher terrain.

State-of-the-art safety

Of course, the supreme capability to go anywhere needs to be balanced by equally capable safety features. The Grand Cherokee L comes with a driver assist system to ensure maximum monitoring capability with minimum distraction. As part of its standard equipment, there is a floating head-up display right above the instrument cluster and a surround-view camera that shows a view of the exterior perimeter of the vehicle. A special feature is a rear-facing interior camera that conveniently provides a view of the second and third rows of the cabin, as well as a rear-view mirror that only takes a flip of a tab to switch to a secondary screen.

It’s been five years since the previous Jeep Grand Cherokee came to the Philippines—its previous appearance dates back to 2018. Now, it lands on Philippine shores once again with the Grand Cherokee L, filling the gap for a timeless yet classically modern SUV that integrates individuality and family characteristics. An elegant daily driver, a luxurious family car, and an extremely capable off-roader in one, the all-new Grand Cherokee L is a paradigm for an enduring legacy that holds the benchmark for vehicles that are as multi-faceted as the people who drive them.

