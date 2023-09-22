The First Atkins Group continues its commitment to promoting food sufficiency as it unveils plans for its 8th cold storage facility. First Atkins Holdings Corp. (FAHC), through its subsidiary First Inland Kingdom Realty Corp. (FIKRC), has successfully acquired a 34,558-square-meter (3.46 hectares) industrial estate from Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) subsidiary, Lima Land, Inc.

This new facility, to be situated within the industrial estate, is poised to become the largest of its kind in the country, boasting more than 20,020 pallet positions (PP) for frozen meat and a capacity of 5 million kilos for onions. It will incorporate state-of-the-art Japanese technology, particularly its Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), a robotics-aided system designed for efficient item retrieval and storage. This project represents one of FAHC’s multibillion-peso initiatives aimed at bolstering food security.

Cold storage facilities offer a range of valuable advantages, including the reduction of food wastage through extended shelf life, preservation of product quality, and optimization of supply chain management. These facilities also play a crucial role in disaster recovery by safeguarding food supplies during emergencies, ultimately enhancing economic stability in the agricultural sector.

President and CEO Gabriel J. Ang expressed, “We selected this Aboitiz property due to its strategic location near the Batangas Port and the reliable partnership offered by a well-developed industrial subdivision.” He also expressed hope about the potential positive outcomes that could be realized by both FAHC and the onion producers in Mindoro through their collaboration. Mindoro is known to be one of the three largest onion producers in the country.

FAHC reiterates its resolute commitment to collaborating with the government in achieving food sufficiency objectives. This commitment involves the construction and efficient operation of cold storage facilities, with the aim of reducing intermediary costs and ensuring direct access for consumers to affordable, high-quality food.

FAHC is the parent company of meat importation and distributor Atkins Import and Export Resources, Inc. and Prime Numbers Commodities, Inc., cold storage operator First Meycauayan Cold Storage and Leasing, Inc., real estate arm First Inland Kingdom Resources, Inc., logistics firm Trident Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., and ready-to-cook and packaged food manufacturer First Gablen Trading Corp.

