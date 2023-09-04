Everyone deserves a reliable connection, services that innovate, and a company that listens. Globe’s latest achievements are more than accolades; they are the company’s commitment to making your life better.

As a super brand that brings together strength, reliability, sustainability, and brand love, here’s what Globe’s milestones mean for you:

Reliable Connectivity in Your Hands

Ever experienced service interruptions while using your mobile device? Being named the Most Reliable Mobile Network in the Philippines by Ookla®, Globe ensures that your connection remains consistent so you can work, learn, and play without worries.

Globe’s been winning in the reliability game for the past five quarters, from Q2 2022 all the way to Q2 2023. Its latest scorecard for the first half of 2023 shows a Consistency Score of 83.64% and marks it as the most available all-technology mobile network, with a rate of 92.63%. This is the result of the company’s huge investments in network expansion and upgrade in the past several years.

Quality of Service You Can Experience

You deserve the best, and Globe’s status as the Philippines’ Strongest Brand by Brand Finance is a promise to provide you with exceptional services.

Brand Finance gave Globe an impressive AAA rating, a brand value of US$2.028 billion, and a solid Sustainability Perceptions Value (SPV) of USD 194 million. These numbers show how Globe’s been doing with all the different services it offers. It’s been on a roll with 5G, bringing it to 74 more locations in just the first three months of the year, and even taking it global. Globe is also revolutionizing the scene with cutting-edge tech solutions in areas such as finance, health, education, and entertainment to cater to your diverse needs.

Committed to a Greener Future for All

Globe has been recognized as an industry leader in integrating sustainable practices in its operations. They made it to the list of Climate Leaders in the Asia Pacific region for the second year in a row, as recognized by the Financial Times and Statista for their efforts in reducing GHG emissions and implementing green network practices within its operations. They are one of three Philippine-based companies that made it to the list.

Globe has implemented several eco-friendly initiatives, including green network solutions, off-grid tech, and even using renewable energy in key facilities. And it does not stop there. Globe is getting suppliers and partners on board with the green movement, all aiming for zero emissions by 2050. With Globe, you and everyone else are part of a movement towards a greener future.

Staying Close to its Customers

Your voice matters, and Globe’s victories in the Consumer Choice Awards by Standard Insights reflect that it hears you.

About 37.5% of consumers surveyed said Globe’s got the strongest and most reliable signal around, proving its network reliability. Additionally, 24% gave Globe props for its exclusive deals and affordable prices, showing it knows how to give people what they want. When it comes to being creative with marketing, 41.2% think Globe’s leading the way in setting the bar high. And not to forget about the planet – 43.3% of the votes went to Globe for its solid commitment to doing things sustainably.

Earning Consumers’ Trust and Loyalty with Endearing Brands

Trust and loyalty are earned. In the 2023 PAHAYAG survey by PUBLiCUS Asia, Globe was named the Most Endeared Mobile Brand, with a rating of 65%. This reflects the depth of the brand’s connection with its customers.

From network reliability to brand strength, consumer choice, climate leadership, and more, Globe is committed to delivering excellence that fits your daily life. Its focus on innovation, sustainability, and the customers ensures that the company is not just a telco but a provider of solutions that truly matter to you.

Learn more about Globe by visiting https://www.globe.com.ph/.

Disclaimer: Reliability based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for all tech Consistency and Availability data in the Philippines based on Q2 through Q4 2022, Q1 2023 & Q2 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

