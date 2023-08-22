For the second year in a row, Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) is the Philippine company with the most number of Stevies won at the 20th annual International Business Awards (IBA). ALI took home a total of 19 Stevies, ranking it among the leading winners from around the globe in the all-encompassing business awards program.

This year’s IBA winners were chosen from more than 3,700 nominations submitted by organizations from 61 nations. The nominations were reviewed and rated by over 200 professionals around the world who participated as members of 11 specialized judging committees.

ALI received multiple Gold Stevie awards, including two for Amaia Land and Alveo Land as Large Real Estate Companies of the Year. AyalaLand Logistics Holdings also won as Medium-Sized Real Estate Company of the Year, while Makati Development Corporation (MDC) won Gold for Health, Safety & Environment Program of the Year.

Under the Events category, ALI received a Gold Stevie for Ayala Malls Centrio’s Filipino Art Thrives in Art Tents creative space. The group also won Bronze Stevies for AyalaLand Estates’ Estates on Fleek and Come Home to Christmas events, as well as for the Avida Towers Riala Amenity Launch and the U.P. Town Center Gunita program.

“Receiving multiple Stevies from the International Business Awards over the past years has encouraged us to work even harder towards developing estates and communities that uplift lives. We are thankful for the recognition of our various projects and campaigns that seek to innovate and increase stakeholder engagement,” said Bernard Vincent O. Dy, president and CEO of Ayala Land.

1 of 2

ALI bagged another Gold Stevie for its 34th anniversary corporate video entitled Ayala Land, Forging Ahead With You, For You, while its Nuvali Fountain of Lights project also won Gold as the Community Relations Campaign of the Year.

Other public relations and marketing awards included a Gold Stevie for AyalaLand Estates’ Promises Fulfilled campaign, and Bronze Stevies for Ayala Malls Abreeza’s Tree of Hope and Avida Land’s Your Next Best Move programs.

Rounding out ALI’s wins were Support and Technology Category Awards such as a Gold Stevie for MDC’s Finance Division and a Silver Stevie for its Strategic Procurement Division as Support Departments of the Year. MDC’s Building Information Modeling Division also won a Bronze Stevie for Technology Department of the Year.

These recognitions reinforce Ayala Land’s commitment to business excellence in management, marketing, public relations, customer service, human resources, and innovation and technology.

The Stevie Awards are considered the world’s premier business awards, created in 2002 to honor and recognize the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.