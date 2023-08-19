With the continued adoption of the digital lifestyle, sharing cherished events through images or videos has become second nature.

We need a smartphone that can capture moments superbly from day to night to enable such a lifestyle.

Most of us today, especially Millennials, Gen Zs, and Gen Alphas–love to take pictures and videos at night because of the dramatic city scenes when buildings, streetlights, and signages are all in a full magical glow. Having a mobile device that has an excellent night photography feature to rely on is vital.

Not only because it is difficult and pretty challenging to focus on the subject when it’s dark but because usually night photos and videos don’t come out as vivid, photogenic, and clear as compared to the ones taken during the daylight. This is primarily due to the low-light conditions at night.

With vivo Y36, capturing nighttime scenes at their best is easy! vivo consistently improves its smartphone devices.

In July 2023, it introduced vivo Y36 with a 50MP Super Night Algorithm feature that combines numerous exposures, as well as clever blueprints to improve details, eliminate noise, and create stunning images and videos with vibrant colors.

Let’s take you to some scenic views of BGC at night, the financial business district of Taguig City, Metro Manila, with vivo Y36.

Chill in Bonifacio High Street

Bonifacio High Street is the perfect place to be when you are looking for an area to rest, sit in, and relax after a long day of work or school.

From its luxurious shopping centers, boutiques, and restaurants that colorfully light up and become more lively at night, it is a place for relaxation that is worth taking pictures of and can be a worth it priceless possession as it manifests how spectacular nighttime landscapes can be.

By this means customers can use the vivo Y36 as their best companion to capture stunning night photos in this IG-worthy area in BGC.

The vivo Y36’s Super Night Algorithm leverages advanced computational photography techniques to significantly enhance the camera’s performance in low-light scenarios.

You can now capture clear and vivid images without the need for external lighting equipment.

Appreciate BGC Arts Center

Looking for a place unleashes your creativity at its fullest potential or highlights arts and culture? Well, BGC Arts Center is the place to visit!

Make your BGC Arts Center adventure at night a memorable one. Click and effortlessly capture images at night with vivo Y36. The phone has a user-friendly interface that makes it effortless for users to activate the Super Night Algorithm feature.

With a simple tap, you can switch to the dedicated night mode and experience instant improvement in photo quality.

Al fresco dining in Forbes Town

Get away from the hustle of city life with al fresco dining in Forbes Town. It has bars, aesthetic cafes, and fine dining options with a stunning ambiance at night.

We all know that simply dining in without taking a perfect picture of the idyllic set-up would be a sin. Use the vivo Y36 to make your al fresco dining at night memorable.

Take home the vivo Y36 for only P12,999. Available in two colorways, Glitter Aqua and Meteor Black, you can now purchase the vivo on its official website, e-stores such as Shopee, Lazada and TikTok, as well as physical stores nationwide.

