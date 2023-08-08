In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, local industries continue to grow stronger, overcoming the business difficulties they faced during the health crisis.

That is what the Philippine Association of Meat Processors, Inc. (PAMPI) would like to highlight during the celebration of their 34th anniversary at the Conrad Hotel in Pasay on August 8.

With the theme “Resilience in the New Normal,” PAMPI’s 34th anniversary celebration will see members and partners come together to discuss how the meat processing industry can recover and further grow in the next several years, especially after the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

The event will also shine the spotlight on the new PAMPI officers and directors for the year 2022-2023 in an official induction, which will feature Virginia Food Inc. chairman and president Felix O. Tiukinhoy Jr., who will once again lead the organization after members have seen his ability to protect consumer welfare and investors amid the pandemic.

Members and partners also put the same trust and confidence in CDO Foodsphere Inc. president and CEO Jerome D. Ong who remains PAMPI’s vice president.

Other PAMPI officers and directors for 2022-2023 include Velfram Foods Corp. chief purchasing officer Precious Chua-Yu, who was named the organization’s secretary, RFM Corp. assistant treasurer Butch Prieto, who was inducted as PAMPI treasurer, and Ramcar Group of Companies Supply Chain Management Northpoint Inc. vice president for enterprise Jet Ambalada, who will be PAMPI’s public relations officer (PRO).

Serving as directors will be executive vice president and general manager of Century Pacific Food Inc. Edwin Africa, supply chain management consultant for Max’s Group Inc. Cynthia Villanueva, owner of RL Foods Corp. Violeta Lapid, and PL Aguila Manufacturing, Inc.’s purchasing head Rosemarie Aguila, will also serve as committee chairperson for corporate social responsibility.

In addition, PAMPI also appointed a group of consultants which include Dr. Manuel Rocha, former NMIS executive director, who will DA affairs; Sammy Señoren, CSP International Commodities Corp., who will handle policy concerns; and Rex Agarrado, PAMPI spokesperson, for technical matters.

PAMPI’s committee chairpersons include Richard Sengson, Pampanga’s Best Inc. production head, as chairman for industry relations; Fay Bernardo for government affairs; Chito Viñas for legislative matters; and Precious Chua-Yu for membership.

ADOPTING SUSTAINABILITY MEASURES

PAMPI continues their change to its road to growth by adopting sustainability practices. Following the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Goals, which they believe is the blueprint in achieving a better and more sustainable future for the world, PAMPI members in local institutions have begun utilizing solar power, which has become more common in their facilities.

“Utilizing renewable sources of energy augurs well for the future of the food manufacturing industry,” Tiukinhoy said.

CONTINUED GROWTH FOR THE MEAT PROCESSING INDUSTRY

Since its inception in 1989, PAMPI continues to grow as a manufacturing organization. At present, it has 95 member companies that are directly involved in food manufacturing, packaging, cold chain logistics, and infrastructure.

As the leading organization in the local meat processing industry, PAMPI remains committed to providing its consumers with affordable products that are quality, safe, and consistent.

For re-elected president Tiukinhoy, he believes that continuous innovation in product development and production systems is a great way to ensure growth and survival in a highly competitive environment.

“We ensure competitiveness through continuous innovation, research, and technology,” he said. “We’re here to protect consumer welfare and investors, making the Philippines fair, attractive, and competitive.”

He also tells the public that PAMPI will remain steadfast and committed in providing them with quality food service, especially with the rising demand.

With the economy bouncing back after being struck by the health crisis, PAMPI is in full support of the Marcos administration to give aid to government efforts to further spur the growth of the local manufacturing industry. — Adam Laurena

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.