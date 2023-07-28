In exactly one year’s time, the world will be turning its attention to the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. To start the countdown to this historic sporting occasion, the event’s Official Timekeeper, OMEGA, is launching a brand new timepiece – complete with a golden touch.

The Seamaster Diver 300M “Paris 2024” Special Edition has been crafted as an exclusive tribute to the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad. This edition of the Olympic Games will mark OMEGA’s 31st time as Official Timekeeper, a role the company has fulfilled since 1932.

For now, the new 42 mm timepiece will only be available from OMEGA Boutiques in the host city, Paris. It is created from stainless steel and 18K Moonshine™ Gold – OMEGA’s very own yellow gold alloy, which offers a more subtle hue, as well as high-resistance to fading. As an Olympic Games timepiece, the use of gold is an essential inclusion, and a reminder of the coveted medals that every athlete strives for. Most prominently, it has been used for the watch’s bezel, which features a laser-structured diving scale in positive relief, and a single dot of Super-LumiNova at 12 o’clock.

The laser-engraved dial also delivers an eye-catching look. Produced in white ceramic, it has been given a matte finish with polished waves in positive relief. On the date display at 6 o’clock, OMEGA has cleverly used the Paris 2024 typography to inscribe the numbers in black, while the central seconds hand carries a small yet visible Paris 2024 emblem.

These are not the only details to distinguish this original timepiece. The commemorative caseback reveals an inlayed 18K Moonshine™ Gold medallion, featuring the distinctive element of the Paris 2024 emblem, polished against a laser-ablated background. This is perfectly complemented by the stamped words “Paris 2024″ and the iconic Olympic Rings in stainless steel, which are polished on a frosted structure, to complete the Paris 2024 emblem.

Around the wrist, the watch is worn on a stainless steel bracelet with OMEGA’s new patented Quick Change System, meaning the wearer can easily switch it for something more personal – such as a Quick Change rubber strap in either blue, white or red – or even a dedicated Paris 2024 NATO Strap.

Of course, in the spirit of athletic excellence, this Seamaster Diver 300M is completed by the highest standards of precision and performance. The Co-Axial Master Chronometer 8800, along with the entire watch, has been tested and certified by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS) to meet a stringent level of quality.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will begin on July 26, 2024. As Official Timekeeper, OMEGA has spent over 90 years developing and improving the most important technologies in sports measurement, while also recording the dreams of the world’s best athletes. The brand eagerly awaits the next exciting edition, where more great moments in time will undoubtedly be captured.

