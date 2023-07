The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2023 is pleased to recognize 78 ESG champions driving impactful and sustainable change to build a better Asia. Presented by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the AREA is widely regarded as the gold standard for ESG and sustainability practices across Asia.

Beholding over 3,000 ESG programs for more than a decade, the AREA serves as a platform to showcase and provide well-deserved recognition to businesses and organizations championing sustainability, ultimately inspiring more enterprises to integrate sustainable business practices in their business strategies. Over 1 million individuals’ lives throughout Asia have been touched by the award-winning initiatives of this year’s ESG champions.

Richard Tsang, president of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome speech, “True sustainability can only be achieved by nurturing change agents within our businesses. These change agents thrive in environments that support and nurture their ambitions. As business leaders, it is our responsibility to foster a culture that encourages and empowers these change agents to flourish. By doing so, we enable the emergence of a new generation of leaders who will challenge conventional wisdom, disrupt outdated practices, and champion sustainable business models.”

Since 2011, the AREA has been recognizing businesses from various industries while honoring their achievements in the categories of Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. This year, over 300 submissions across 19 countries have undergone a five-month long gruelling judging process which is based on the three criteria: relevance, effectiveness and reach, and sustainability.

The recipients of the Responsible Business Leadership Category, which recognizes leaders who are strong advocates for responsible entrepreneurship and at the forefront of promoting sustainable practices and in institutionalizing the sustainability agenda within their business strategy, include Lee Shun-chin, chairman of CPC Corporation Taiwan; Joseph Huang, chairman of E.SUN Bank; Shi-Kuan Chen, chairman of SinoPac Holdings, from Taiwan; and Vitai Ratanakorn, president and CEO of Government Savings Bank, from Thailand.

Other notable award recipients are L’Oreal Taiwan and Watsons Personal Care Stores Philippines, Inc. under the Green Leadership category; Fwusow Industry Co., Ltd. of Taiwan and HP, Inc. of Singapore under the Circular Economy Leadership category; SinoPac Holdings of Taiwan and the Philippine National Bank under the Corporate Governance category; Eupe Corporation Berhad of Malaysia, Qisda Corporation of Taiwan, and S&P Syndicate Public Company Limited of Thailand under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting category; Advanced Micro Devices (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., Port Authority Of Thailand, Pertamina Patra Niaga Dppu Sepinggan of Indonesia, and TAU Corporation of Japan under the Social Empowerment category.

Prior to the AREA, the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit 2023 was held in the day. Similar to the AREA, this year’s ICS Summit was its first physical summit since the onset of the global pandemic. The summit convened with over 300 C-suite-level executives, business leaders, and CSR practitioners from 19 countries.

Themed “Sustainability as the Great Equalizer,” the summit provided a regional platform for leading thought leaders and CSR practitioners to explore how businesses of all sizes and industries can play with their respective strengths to leverage sustainability as a means of accelerating business growth as well as contributing toward a better world.

The Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, expressed at the summit’s opening that “Sustainability offers us an extraordinary opportunity to create a level-playing field, where every business, regardless of size, has the chance to contribute to a better world. It is our collective duty to seize this opportunity, to collaborate, and to inspire one another.”

The speakers were Alexandra Tracy, president of Hoi Ping Ventures Hong Kong; CHEM Srey Oeun, head of the Department of Corporate Affairs at Smart Axiata; Dr. Alexander Khanykov, Sustainable Development counselor at the Moscow Region Export Center; Dr. Niven Huang, head of ESG at KPMG Asia Pacific; Dr. Puthearath CHAN, president of the Advanced Sustainability Institute (ASI); Eugene Kraamwinkel, chief executive officer, Phu Rieng Kratie Amphivath and Dau Tu Saigon Bihn Phouc; Hon Yan Ting, Cecilia, senior manager of Corporate Social Responsibility of Prince Foundation; Jean-Gaetan Guillemaud, vice-president of Corporate Affairs at Zuellig Pharma; Kounila Keo, managing partner of Mekhala Radiant Communications Co., Ltd.; Kristen Scharf, country manager of A21 Cambodia; Oeur Sothearoath, chief executive officer of Credit Bureau (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. (CBC); Sara Monti, senior responsible business hub coordinator of EuroCham Cambodia; and Tomas Pokorny, chief executive officer of Brixie Group and board member of Cambodia Assoc of Finance & Technology.

The AREA and ICS Summit 2023 are supported by CSRone, ESG Malaysia, EuroCham Cambodia, India CSR, the Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce (KLMCC), Malaysia Entrepreneurs’ Development Association (PUMM), Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors (MACD), Malaysian Business Chamber of Cambodia (MBCC), Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce, Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE), Taiwan Sustainable Development Goals Exchange Association, and Young Entrepreneurs Association of Cambodia (YEAC). PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner. Bangkok Post, BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Dailywire.asia, HKET, and SME Magazine are the media partners, and NagaWorld Hotel is the venue sponsor. The AREA 2023 door gift sponsor is Pernod Ricard Cambodge.

RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA RESPONSIBLE ENTERPRISE AWARDS (AREA) 2023

RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS LEADERSHIP CATEGORY NAME AND DESIGNATION ORGANIZATION COUNTRY LEE SHUN-CHIN CHAIRMAN CPC CORPORATION, TAIWAN TAIWAN JOSEPH HUANG CHAIRMAN E.SUN BANK TAIWAN VITAI RATANAKORN PRESIDENT AND CEO GOVERNMENT SAVINGS BANK THAILAND SHI-KUAN, CHEN CHAIRMAN SINOPAC HOLDINGS TAIWAN

SOCIAL EMPOWERMENT CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. ADATA IS LEADING A GREEN AND GREATER FUTURE TAIWAN ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. AMD LEARNING LAB: STEM COURSES FOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF ENGINEERS SINGAPORE APEX CIRCUIT (THAILAND) CO., LTD. GLA-KUEN-TIN PROJECT THAILAND BAI MAI PUN SUK FOUNDATION BAI MAI PUN SUK EDUCATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL INITIATIVES THAILAND BANK OF TAIWAN CARE TRUST PROMOTING PLANS FOR THE DISADVANTAGED TAIWAN BDO UNIBANK FINANCIAL EDUCATION PROGRAM FOR FISHERFOLK IN THE PHILIPPINES PHILIPPINES CATHAY UNITED BANK CO. LTD. ELEVATED TREE PROGRAM TAIWAN CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED JING JAI FARMERS’ MARKET THAILAND CK POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED HINGHOI: RENEWABLE ENERGY FOR SUSTAINABLE COMMUNITY THAILAND CORETRONIC CORPORATION LIGHT PIONEER TAIWAN EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS INC. CROSS-ENTERPRISE SERIES OF CHARITY NETWORKING EVENTS: UNITY FOR A BETTER SOCIETY TAIWAN FAR EASTERN BIG CITY SHOPPING MALLS CO., LTD. BIG CITY CHILDREN AND YOUTHS EDUCATION PROGRAM TAIWAN FARGLORY LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. OWL CONSERVATION PROGRAMME: [ONE FOR THE ALL] ENVIRONMENTAL AND ECOLOGICAL RESTORATION TAIWAN FUBON LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. RIVER WASTE RAPID SCREENING SURVEY PROGRAM TAIWAN GOVERNMENT SAVINGS BANK HOLISTIC AREA-BASED DEVELOPMENT THAILAND INSULAR FOUNDATION, INC. INLIFE RACE FOR THE EXTRA MILE PHILIPPINES LONGCHEN PAPER & PACKAGING CO., LTD. LONGCHEN P&P REVERSES RURAL POVERTY WITH EDUCATION TAIWAN MIKOBEAUTE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. HAPPY PENGHU PUBLIC WELFARE PROJECT TAIWAN MOMO.COM INC. MOMO ONLINE CHARITY SHOPPING CART TAIWAN NU SKIN SOUTHEAST ASIA AND PACIFIC MAKING AN IMPACT BY BEING A FORCE FOR GOOD SINGAPORE PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT STORES CO., LTD. BUILDING A PHILANTHROPIC ECOSYSTEM IN THE SHINING DECADE. TAIWAN PERTAMINA PATRA NIAGA DPPU SEPINGGAN YUK KAWAL IKN (LET’S ALL JOIN IN REAL COLLABORATION) INDONESIA PORT AUTHORITY OF THAILAND “PEOPLE…SAVING WATER, SAVING LAND” PROJECT THAILAND PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORP. PCSC ENCOURAGES READING AND SUSTAINABLE EDUCATION TAIWAN PROVINCIAL ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY THE SUSTAINABILITY CLEAN ENERGY FOR THE REMOTE COMMUNITIES PROJECT THAILAND PT BADAK NGL COMMUNITY-BASED WASTE MANAGEMENT INVESTMENT INDONESIA PT PERTAMINA GAS OPERATION KALIMANTAN AREA TAMAN SIDRAP INDONESIA PT PERTAMINA PATRA NIAGA FUEL TERMINAL REWULU THE JOPER CHICKEN CULTIVATION PROGRAM INDONESIA PT PLN NUSANTARA POWER UP MUARA KARANG “DENTING NUSANTARA” – STUNTING DETECTION AND INTERVENTION REAP SMILES FOR TODDLERS AND FAMILIES INDONESIA PT PUPUK KALIMANTAN TIMUR INNOVATION IN CRAB SHELL WASTE PROCESSING INTO LIQUID CHITOSAN FERTILIZER INDONESIA PT PUPUK KUJANG KAMPUNG NANASKU INDONESIA PT PUPUK SRIWIDJAJA PALEMBANG HEALTHY & PROSPEROUS IN KEMARO ISLAND INDONESIA S&P SYNDICATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED S&P VALUE FOR A BETTER COMMUNITY THAILAND SHIN KONG LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. SHIN KONG SUSTAINABLE LIFESTYLE – FROM FARM TO TABLE TAIWAN SINOPAC HOLDINGS LET’S GO TO THE THEATER TAIWAN TAIWAN LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. GRANDPARENTS PLAYING BASEBALL, HOME RUN FOR HEALTH TAIWAN TAIWAN POWER COMPANY GOLD FESTIVAL AND SUSTAINABLE LOCAL REVITALIZATION TAIWAN TAU CORPORATION NEGAI NO KURUMA – VOLUNTEER OUTING ASSISTANCE JAPAN UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP. THE HOPE OF UNIMICRON AND TAIPEI PRISON-WASTE WOOD PALLET TAIWAN YULON MOTOR CO., LTD. 9453 FRIENDLY TRAVELER PROJECT: INNOVATED SERVICE FOR ACCESSIBLE TRANSPORTATION TAIWAN

INVESTMENT IN PEOPLE CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. INNOVATING THE FUTURE TAIWAN AUO CORPORATION ESG-TALENTS — CREATE A FERTILE GROUND FOR TALENTS TAIWAN BENQ MATERIALS CORP. COMPREHENSIVE TALENT DEVELOPMENT, CREATING A HIGH-QUALITY EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE TAIWAN BOLLORE LOGISTICS SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. HAPPINESS@BOLLORE SINGAPORE CPC CORPORATION, TAIWAN INFRASTRUCTURE OF SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT: RESCUING THE PETROCHEMICAL INDUSTRY TAIWAN ELECTRICITY GENERATING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED “ENERGY TEACHER” ONLINE COURSE TO PROMOTE DIGITAL LEARNING THAILAND HOTAI FINANCE CORPORATION HFC 3.0-EMPOWER OUR TALENT & CREATE A HAPPY WORKPLACE TAIWAN KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL. THE SUSTAINABLE APPROACH TO FUTURE BANKING THAILAND NAN SHAN LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. WORKPLACE WELLNESS AND EMPLOYEE CARE PROGRAM TAIWAN PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT STORES CO., LTD. PRIORITIZING EMPLOYEES’ WELL-BEING IN THE

POST-PANDEMIC ENVIRONMENT. TAIWAN SCG FOUNDATION LEARN TO EARN THAILAND SINOPAC HOLDINGS DIGITAL CULTURE TRANSMISSION AND TALENT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM TAIWAN SINYI REALTY INC. SINYI SCHOOL : DECADE-LONG CULTIVATION OF SUSTAINABLE TALENT TAIWAN TAKEDA HEALTHCARE PHILIPPINES, INC. TAKEDA EMPLOYEE WELLBEING AND ENGAGEMENT PROGRAMS PHILIPPINES THAI LIFE INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED THAI LIFE INSURANCE – SPORTS SHOWCASE THAILAND UNION COMMERCIAL BANK X E.SUN BANK CARE FOR EMPLOYEE CAMBODIA

HEALTH PROMOTION CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY AIA THAILAND AIA HEALTHIEST SCHOOLS THAILAND PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORP. WHAT TIME IS IT? 7-ELEVEN COMBINES CHARITY AND OPERATION, CREATING A SENIOR FRIENDLY ENVIRONMENT TAIWAN SAMITIVEJ PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED HAPPY HEALTHY TOGETHER THAILAND SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD (THAILAND) CO., LTD. BRAND’S YOUNG BLOOD THAILAND TAIWAN LIFE INSURANCE CO.,LTD. TEAMWALK WORKPLACE HEALTH MANAGEMENT APP TAIWAN TAKEDA HEALTHCARE PHILIPPINES, INC. TAKEDA’S ACCESS TO MEDICINES : PATIENT ASSISTANCE PROGRAM PHILIPPINES THAI LIFE INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED THAI LIFE INSURANCE – SHARING CLEAN WATER

WITH KINDNESS THAILAND

GREEN LEADERSHIP CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION NET-ZERO CARBON EMISSIONS BY 2050 – ASIA CEMENT ADVANCED DEPLOYMENT TAIWAN BOLLORE LOGISTICS SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. POWERING SUSTAINABLE LOGISTICS IN SINGAPORE SINGAPORE CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. CLIMATE GOVERNANCE PIONEER OF THE LIFE INSURANCE INDUSTRY TAIWAN CHUGAI PHARMA TAIWAN EMPOWERING SUSTAINABILITY: CPT’S ENGAGING ESG ACTIONS FOR A BETTER WORLD TAIWAN E INK HOLDINGS INC. SOLAR-POWERED EPAPER DIGITAL BUS STOP ENABLES SUSTAINABLE SMART PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION TAIWAN FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES LTD. DIGITAL AND INTELLIGENT MANAGEMENT TOWARDS LOW-CARBON OPERATIONS TAIWAN FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORP. FLOURISH LIFE IN GREEN: FROM GREEN ENERGY CHIP DEVELOPMENT TO ECOLOGICAL CONSERVATION TAIWAN HABITAT GROUP CHANGE FOR A BETTER HABITAT THAILAND HP INC. HP CLIMATE ACTION PLAN SINGAPORE L’ORÉAL TAIWAN SUSTAINABLE GREEN OPERATION TAIWAN MOMO.COM INC. ECOLOGICAL E-COMMERCE LOW-CARBON TRANSFORMATION PROJECT TAIWAN PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT STORES CO., LTD. CHARTING THE PATH TO NET ZERO: PIONEERING THE ASIA-PACIFIC RETAIL INDUSTRY TAIWAN PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORP. REDUCING CARBON AND PLASTIC TO ACHIEVE A NET-ZERO GREEN LIFE TAIWAN QISDA CORPORATION DEEPENING EARTH-FRIENDLY GREEN PRODUCTS TAIWAN SINOPAC HOLDINGS SUSTAINABLE FINANCE: WAY TO ACHIEVE NET ZERO IN TAIWAN TAIWAN TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK “SUSTAINABLE LIFE CARD” BUILDS A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE WITH YOU TAIWAN TAIWAN DEPOSITORY & CLEARING CORPORATION TDCC EPASSBOOK APP TAIWAN TAIWAN POWER COMPANY SUCCESSFUL PRACTICE OF NAN-YAN PV & ENERGY STORAGE SITE TAIWAN WATSONS PERSONAL CARE STORES PHILIPPINES, INC. DOING GOOD AND WORK HARDER PHILIPPINES

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY CORETRONIC CORPORATION SUSTAINABLE GOVERNANCE ACHIEVES SUSTAINABLE CORPORATION TAIWAN EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS INC. EOI’S SUSTAINABLE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE TAIWAN PHILIPPINE NATIONAL BANK STRENGTHENING CORPORATE GOVERNANCE TOWARDS PNB’S SUSTAINABILITY PHILIPPINES SINOPAC HOLDINGS FULFILLMENT OF TRUSTWORTHY GOVERNANCE- CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STRATEGY TAIWAN

CIRCULAR ECONOMY LEADERSHIP CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY BOLLORE LOGISTICS SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. INNOVATIVE 4RS AND CIRCULAR LOGISTIC SOLUTIONS SINGAPORE EVEREST TEXTILE CO.,LTD. CIRCULAR ECONOMY PRACTITIONER – EVEREST TEXTILE TAIWAN FWUSOW INDUSTRY CO., LTD CIRCULAR ECONOMY START FROM LOCAL TO ACHIEVE CARBON REDUCTION TAIWAN HP INC. HP CIRCULARITY INITIATIVE SINGAPORE IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED FROM WASTES TO WALK THAILAND TAU CORPORATION “CAR TRIAGE” CREATING FUTURE OF DAMAGED CARS JAPAN

CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY BANK OF TAIWAN 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT TAIWAN CPC CORPORATION, TAIWAN “HIGH-VALUE PETROCHEMICAL”, “LOW-CARBON EMISSION” AND “LEAN-RENEWABLE ENERGY” CPC MOVES FORWARD SUSTAINABLY TAIWAN DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP. DARFON COMMITS TO SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT TAIWAN E.SUN BANK AT THE HEART OF E.SUN: SUSTAINABILITY TAIWAN ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION INVESTING IN A REGENERATIVE FUTURE OF ENERGY: EDC’S 2021 INTEGRATED REPORT PHILIPPINES EUPE CORPORATION BERHAD EUPE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT (FY2022) MALAYSIA EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS INC. EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS INC. SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021 TAIWAN FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES LTD. SUSTAIN FOR A GOOD LIFE TAIWAN FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORP. FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT TAIWAN FARGLORY LIFE INSURANCE CO.,LTD. FARGLORY LIFE INSURANCE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT TAIWAN FUBON LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. FUBON LIFE INSURANCE 2021

CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT TAIWAN MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. MAKALOT SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – WE BETTER THE WORLD TAIWAN NAN SHAN LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. NAN SHAN LIFE 2022 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT TAIWAN PHILIPPINE NATIONAL BANK 2022 PNB SUSTAINABILITY REPORT: OUR SUSTAINABILITY JOURNEY CONTINUES PHILIPPINES PROVINCIAL ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY PROVINCIAL ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021 THAILAND QISDA CORPORATION GATHERING THE FLEET TO EXPAND THE SOCIAL INFLUENCE TAIWAN S&P SYNDICATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED S&P VIRTUE FOR SUSTAINABILITY THAILAND SINOPAC HOLDINGS TOGETHER, A BETTER LIFE TAIWAN SINYI REALTY INC. SINYI REALTY 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT TAIWAN

