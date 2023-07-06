Puregold’s official YouTube channel, a first in Philippine retail, marks an exciting milestone as it racks up 200,000 subscribers, accomplishing the feat by expanding its market reach and providing more engaging content.

In 2021, Puregold introduced its retailtainment digital series. featuring heartwarming, feel-good stories that capture the Filipino imagination. The Puregold Channel not only entertains—it creates brand synergy, too. Relatable stories that revolve around Filipino households and Puregold customers are depicted in the series, keeping a positive sentiment toward the retailer’s loyal customers.

The latest of these, “Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile,” is now eleven episodes into a successful run, but right from the start, lead characters Bryce (Wilbert Ross) and Angge (Yukii Takahashi) have exuded undeniable chemistry that helps the show deliver on classic Pinoy kilig and comedy.

Dealing with a modern, catchy theme like online dating, “Ang Lalaki” has thousands of Puregold Channel followers tuning in to see if the charming pair will find their happily ever after.

Fans will soon find out. New episodes of “Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile” go up every Saturday, at 7 p.m., on the Puregold Channel on YouTube. Enjoy Puregold’s line of FREE entertainment by subscribing now. For more updates, like @puregold.shopping on Facebook, follow @puregold_ph on Instagram and Twitter, and @puregoldph on Tiktok.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.