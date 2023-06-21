The Philippine Business and Disability Network (PBDN), which is a for-and-by business platform that provides barrier-free workplaces for Persons with Disability, will be holding their second annual conference this July 19, 2023 at SMX Convention Center Aura entitled “Working Beyond Barriers.”
As a nonprofit organization, PBDN strives towards equal opportunities for persons with disability by actively implementing initiatives that center on learning, collaboration, and support for disability inclusion advocates from the private sector to enable persons with disability’s full participation, growth, and success within the workforce.
Core activities of PBDN include connecting persons with disability to hiring opportunities, capacitating companies through various training and learning sessions, and collaborating with companies through further contributing to disability research and literature.
A few notable PBDN partner members include JP Morgan Chase & Co., IBM, Paypal, PLDT-Smart, Nestle, Coca-Cola Beverages and Co. to name a few.
A participant from last year shared her thoughts on last year’s conference, saying it was “overflowing with insights,” “specific solutions were provided, and best practices were shared. This allowed companies just starting on their DEI journey to gain more understanding and perspective on the topic.”
Another partner appreciated that “the conference allowed attendees to learn about different disability inclusion topics” and said that the breakout sessions gave them the opportunity to personally listen and raise questions to the speakers, allowing for better engagement.
To raise awareness for workplace inclusion, the PBDN conference will feature local and international speakers who also support the same vision. Some of the speakers last year include John Nicholls from PayPal, Jen Legasca of Asurion, members of the Person with Disability community like Krissy Bisda, Ernie Heredero, and international speakers like Susan Scott-Parker from ILO-GBDN.
The PBDN conference will feature esteemed local and international speakers from various backgrounds and industries who will be sharing their thoughts, insights, and expertise on disability inclusion within the workplace.
Citing the importance to educate and train companies on workplace inclusion, Grant Javier, executive director of PBDN, shares, “We aim for attendees to gain more knowledge and insight on the concepts and topics on the realm of disability inclusion, such as the context, issues, and opportunities of disability inclusion in the workplace.”
Over 300 partner participants are expected to attend from partner organizations and the PWD sector. This event is also sponsored by Visa, Paypal, Coca-Cola Beverages, Inc., B&M Global Services Manila, Northern Trust, Reed Elsevier, Visa and media sponsors BusinessWorld and CNN Philippines.
Companies wishing to participate in the PBDN Conference may register via bit.ly/PBDN2023.
