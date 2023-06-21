The Philippine Business and Disability Network (PBDN), which is a for-and-by business platform that provides barrier-free workplaces for Persons with Disability, will be holding their second annual conference this July 19, 2023 at SMX Convention Center Aura entitled “Working Beyond Barriers.”

As a nonprofit organization, PBDN strives towards equal opportunities for persons with disability by actively implementing initiatives that center on learning, collaboration, and support for disability inclusion advocates from the private sector to enable persons with disability’s full participation, growth, and success within the workforce.

Core activities of PBDN include connecting persons with disability to hiring opportunities, capacitating companies through various training and learning sessions, and collaborating with companies through further contributing to disability research and literature.

A few notable PBDN partner members include JP Morgan Chase & Co., IBM, Paypal, PLDT-Smart, Nestle, Coca-Cola Beverages and Co. to name a few.

A participant from last year shared her thoughts on last year’s conference, saying it was “overflowing with insights,” “specific solutions were provided, and best practices were shared. This allowed companies just starting on their DEI journey to gain more understanding and perspective on the topic.”

Another partner appreciated that “the conference allowed attendees to learn about different disability inclusion topics” and said that the breakout sessions gave them the opportunity to personally listen and raise questions to the speakers, allowing for better engagement.