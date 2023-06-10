Since its premiere seven weeks ago, Puregold Channel’s Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile has accumulated more than a million views across its teasers and episodes—and spawned a ravenous fanbase around Bryce (Wilbert Ross) and Angge (Yukii Takahashi).

The digits say it all. Each Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile episode has garnered from 90,000 to 171,000 views; trailers have collectively reaped 160,000 to 186,000 views. These add up to 12.3 million views across Facebook and YouTube, to date. To top it all, the #anglalakisalikodngprofile hashtag has had over 12 million views on TikTok. Goes to show that nothing trumps the power of relatable love stories, and the delightful dose of kilig they bring.

The release of each episode on Saturday nights has become a highly anticipated event for viewers who eagerly await the unfolding of the enthralling story.

Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile resonates with its audience by touching on both traditional Filipino values and modern concerns such as online dating. The beautiful storytelling—a delightful blend of humor, fun, and kilig—has sent viewers immersing in the lead characters’ struggles and joys, making them yearn for more.

Comments that pour in from engaged viewers highlight the series’ impact and appeal.

On episode 7, where Bryce and Angge finally meet, Lavender Gurl said, “Grabe, sobrang kilig ko na nagkita na sila! Love love love it to the max over! Sana matagal pa matapos. Ang ganda ng songs at ang linis ng quality ng video. Bagay talaga sila.”

Grande Sorella Vlog added, “Finalmente! Nagkita rin sila. I love it! Thanks Ninang Puregold. Naku, ituloy niyo na po ang kilig ha. Huwag na kayong maging bitter, char! Waiting for the next episode.”

Jamil De Torres looks forward to the next episode. “Excited na sa episode 8. Nagkita na sila, grabe. Kapana-panabik naman ang story, paganda nang paganda!”

Dorothy Joy Emiliano says it with humor. “Mas excited pa ako dito sa series na ito kaysa sa sahod ko, promise.”

Puregold believes that the overwhelming views and comments received by Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile attest to its top-notch content.

Ivy Piedad, Puregold Marketing Manager, affirms, “We are proud of the impact the series has had on viewers. This is a true reflection of Puregold Channel’s dedication to provide quality retailtainment. Our stories are relatable and relevant to Filipino audiences, and we are thrilled to witness such a positive response.”

In the upcoming episode, Angge and Bryce finally move from the digital platform to the real world. Will sparks fly? Will their friendship morph into something more? Will past issues resurface and pose a challenge to their blooming relationship?

To find out, tune in to Episode 8 on June 10, 7 p.m., when it airs on Puregold’s official YouTube Channel.

