Aboitiz InfraCapital’s Estate Water has achieved remarkable success in reducing non-revenue water (NRW) in all its economic estates across the country. These include the 800-hectare LIMA Estate in Batangas and the 63-hectare Mactan Economic Zone II (MEZ2) Estate as well as the 540-hectare West Cebu Estate (WCE) in Cebu.

Committed to providing excellent water services, Estate Water implements a comprehensive NRW management program to address the water losses in its service areas. Over the past 5 years, LIMA Water managed to maintain the NRW level at LIMA Estate below 5%. Last year, Estate Water extended this program to other areas, including MEZ2 and WCE, resulting in a significant reduction in NRW. Specifically, MEZ2’s NRW decreased from 13% to 6%, while WCE’s water losses reduced from 10% to 7%. These figures are well below the World Bank’s NRW benchmark rate of 25%, demonstrating Estate Water’s commitment to the sustainable use of water sources.

NRW refers to the water that has been produced but never reaches the intended consumer due to various factors such as pipe leaks, illegal connections, and pilferage. These factors contribute to the wastage of water and have a negative impact on the efficiency and sustainability of water supply systems.