Globe Business continues to demonstrate their dedication to empowering enterprises with solutions that help them reach their business objectives. By collaborating with HPE Aruba Networking–a Hewlett Packard Enterprise subsidiary that is the global leader in wired, wireless, and SD-WAN solutions, Globe Business has solidified its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that cater to the changing needs of its clients.

Recently, Yondu Inc., Globe’s managed ICT services partner, was honored with the SEATH MSP Partner of the Year for 2022 award at the annual HPE Channel Partner award for the South-East Asia Taiwan and Hong Kong/Macau (SEATH) region. This award recognizes Globe Business’ pursuit of developing new and innovative products or services that have made a significant difference for businesses.

By leveraging the Aruba Central platform and Aruba’s EdgeConnect Branch solution, Globe Business played a key role in enabling businesses in the region to achieve improved network performance, increased security, and cost savings through the implementation of SD-WAN.

Globe Business’ expertise in Managed WiFi and SD-WAN services positions the company as a leader in the industry. Their impeccable drive to deliver reliable and secure connectivity solutions, along with their ability to simplify the IT management process, makes Globe Business a valuable partner for enterprises looking to optimize their IT infrastructure.

“We are delighted with being awarded as the SEATH MSP Partner of the Year for HPE Aruba Networking. This strengthens our position as one of the top managed service providers not only in the Philippines but also across Southeast Asia,” said Chris Cheng, Vice President for Connectivity and Digital Products of Globe Business, Enterprise Group. “This highlights the strong partnership between Globe Telecom and HPE Aruba, and our steadfast commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

Globe Business Managed Services ensures the continued availability and performance of customers’ SD-WAN networks through 24/7 proactive network monitoring and expert technical support, through Globe’s award-winning Managed Services Network Operations Center (NOC) manned by Aruba-certified engineers. This allows companies to focus on their core business and elevate their enterprise by driving strategic decisions, while Globe runs the back-end, support, and maintenance 24/7.

With their continued focus on delivering exceptional services, Globe Business and Aruba are poised to continue their growth and success in the managed services industry.

For more information about our SD-WAN solutions, visit this website.

