The biggest construction show series in the Philippines, PHILCONSTRUCT, is kicking off in 2023, with the first leg of the series happening in Clark, Pampanga.

PHILCONSTRUCT Luzon 2023 is set to happen on March 30 to April 1, 2023, at the SMX Convention Center in Clark, Pampanga. This will be the second year of the event in hybrid format — to be mounted simultaneously virtually as well through VX Events, an online platform that expands reach to stakeholders and off-site participants.

With the theme, ‘Enabling, Engaging, and Experiencing,’ PHILCONSTRUCT Luzon 2023 aims to bring a bigger and more productive on-site trade show for industry stakeholders across Luzon and even in other regions via our online platform, VX Events. Moreover, HVAC/R Luzon will also be incorporated into the event, bringing in a showcase of ventilating, air-conditioning, refrigeration, and related products and services.

On-site, PHILCONSTRUCT Luzon 2023 will highlight indoor and outdoor displays from different manufacturing brands — ranging from small to the largest suppliers and manufacturers across the region. The three-day event will also facilitate networking and trading opportunities among thousands of participants, which will include industry leaders and suppliers that offer construction products and services targeting domestic and international markets. Some of the products displayed at the event are heavy equipment, construction tools and materials, power tools, indoor and outdoor lighting, prefab houses, home lifts, storage equipment, steel pipes, paint, formwork, and many more.

“PHILCONSTRUCT Luzon has been providing vast opportunities for players and customers in the region’s construction industry through the years,” said Junn Elepaño, president of the Philippine Constructors Association, Inc. (PCA), an industry group with over 1,500 members and the main organizer of PHILCONSTRUCT Luzon 2023.

Additionally, the event will feature seminars and conferences that will tackle the latest trends and innovations in the construction industry. These activities aim to provide valuable insights and knowledge to attendees, helping them stay updated on the latest developments in the field. The Association of Carriers and Equipment Lessors, Inc. (ACEL) will facilitate Equipment Management, Leadership, and Working at Heights seminars, while the American Concrete Institute (ACI) will host a lecture on Repair and Retrofit of Concrete Structures.

There will also be a CEO Forum which will be attended by industry leaders to discuss the current state and future direction of the construction industry. The Authorized Managing Officers (AMO) course will also be presented at the event, as well as a Digital Transformation workshop by PROCORE. The Philippine Institute of Construction Arbitrators & Mediators, Inc. (PICAM) will hold a session about the Evolving Role in Construction Dispute Resolution.

PHILCONSTRUCT Luzon 2023 is co-organized by the Association of Carriers and Equipment Lessors, Inc. (ACEL), the Philippine Society of Ventilating, Airconditioning, and Refrigerating Engineers (PSVARE), and is managed by Global Link MP Events International, Inc.

Register for free for the PHILCONSTRUCT Luzon Hybrid Edition through the website: event.philconstructevents.com. For inquiries, send an email to info@philconstructevents.com or text/call +63 917-706-8167.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.