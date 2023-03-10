The much-awaited graduation season is here and vivo wants to make graduating students feel much more appreciated through a special promo made just for them.

To reward fans who are about to attain an unforgettable and fulfilling life milestone, vivo is giving away huge discounts and special offers on its reliable and premium Y Series line – vivo Y35, vivo Y22s, vivo Y16 and vivo Y02. Aside from lower price tags, a lot of exciting freebies such as TWS Voguards, 2-in-1 clock speakers, premium tumblers, and more are also up for grabs with every purchase.

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a new vivo smartphone just in time for graduation! Promo will run from March 19 to 25 on vivo’s official e-store website.

Below are all the participating vivo smartphone models for this sale promo:

Celebrate your milestone with a vivo smartphone

Every moment during your commencement ceremony should be captured and kept – from the graduation march until the tassels of the graduation caps are moved from left to right. That’s why having a smartphone with enough storage capacity to store all these memories comes in handy. The vivo Y16 with 4GB+1GB Extended RAM and 4GB+128GB internal storage is the perfect device to immortalize all priceless memories on your graduation day.

On the other hand, you can keep the celebration going throughout the day using the vivo Y35 with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery power. Thanks to its 44W FastCharge technology, there’s no need to halt the fun for too long so you can continue video calling friends and family from abroad or reply to congratulatory messages in a flash!

If you’re keen to have a more affordable device with the same outstanding performance, there’s also the slim yet powerful vivo Y02 with a 5000mAh battery and capable of 10W FastCharge.

Celebrations don’t end after the graduation program so taking photos during the after-party from day ‘til night is a must. Use the 50MP Super Night Camera of the vivo Y22s to ensure the quality of your shots even during sundown. This camera feature will capture all your heartfelt interactions with your proud family members in clear, vivid detail. With the vivo Y22s, you can max out the night and relive your success with no worries about having poor-quality shots.

Whether you are a graduate or you have a loved one graduating soon, enjoy the gift of a functional yet affordable smartphone that will let you celebrate and capture your wonderful Commencement Day memories and more. Visit vivo’s official e-store website and add these vivo smartphones to your cart now!

To know more about vivo’s products and offers, visit its official website, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube pages.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

