In celebration of 10 Days of Art, Ayala Land and Make It Makati launched a digital installation at Ayala Triangle Gardens to make art accessible to more people. In Bloom by artist Skye Nicolas is an animated art projection that explores the proliferation and permeation of digitized memory in the post internet age. Created from remixed source material comprised of various stock images that combine an assortment of lush floral scenery, the installation transforms the green wall of Tower Two at the northern portion of Ayala Triangle every night into an intimate digital garden featuring floral patterns that move in a tranquil motion. In Bloom juxtaposes the organic properties of nature and manmade technology.

The digital projection was launched last Feb. 15 with Mel Ignacio, Senior Estate Head of Ayala Land Estates; Chrissy Roa, Head of Marketing and Communications of Ayala Land Estates; and Lisa Periquet, one of the founders of Art Fair Philippines, the premier platform that features the best in Philippine contemporary art.

In Bloom will be at the Ayala Triangle Gardens until Feb. 28 from 6pm to 10pm. Catch the other art exhibits around Makati in celebration of 10 Days of Art. Beast Watcher by Ronald Ventura will be at the open area of Ayala Museum until March 12 and the exhibit featuring the Cua Family Art Collection will be at the second floor of Samsung Performing Arts Theater until Feb. 27.

For more information, visit www.makeitmakati.com or follow @MakeItMakati on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

