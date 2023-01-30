Healthcare management services and solutions company Legato Health Technologies announced today its rebrand to Carelon Global Solutions, a new health services brand focused on solving healthcare’s most complex problems.

In this transition, Carelon Global Solutions promises bigger and better things to come for its stakeholders and employees.

The rebranding is aligned with the company’s objectives and strategic intent to become a lifetime trusted health partner, with Carelon managing and optimizing operational processes for health plans and providers alike. The company champions the ecosystem as it develops and adapts solutions to meet the needs of health plans. Through collaborative partnerships, digital solutions, and connected experiences, Carelon Global Solutions simplifies complex operational processes to improve the health of the healthcare system.

Carelon Global Solutions, whose name means “providing full and complete care,” commits to live up to its name through reassuring its associates, partners, and customers that despite the brand refresh, the quality of service remains the same and even greater as the change allows them to bring their visions to life. The company will continue bringing like-minded individuals who will develop solutions and provide services that will shape the future of healthcare.

People-first company dedicated to nation-building

The company promises to put the welfare of its employees first and open more opportunities for them. Carelon Global Solutions has always been keen on hiring Filipinos because of their expertise in the healthcare field and unique brand of service which combines knowledge and care in serving people. It believes that Filipino talent would definitely help in advancing healthcare globally, and it is committed to investing in the country’s talent.

Carelon Global Solutions maintains that change is healthy. While concerns and questions may arise, the company remains committed to improving lives and shaping the future of healthcare with their collaborative efforts. As they work towards their goal and expand in the country, new opportunities are also presented to Filipinos who hope to join the company’s growing talent pool in the near future.

About Carelon Global Solutions Philippines, Inc.

Established in the Philippines in 2018, the company now known as Carelon Global Solutions specializes in digital tools to streamline business operations for healthcare organizations. The company currently has four offices in the Philippines, two in Manila and two in Iloilo, and boasts a talent pool of nearly 7,000 diverse and highly skilled individuals with deep expertise in healthcare operations.

For more information, please visit www.carelonglobal.com.

