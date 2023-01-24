Supreme Steel Pipe Corp. (SSPC) strives for innovation and process improvement to uplift and play its role for the improvement of the domestic pipe industry. It constantly aims to achieve world-class products that are able to compete with behemoth mills elsewhere and somehow create an impact for the domestic economy.

SSPC does not compromise quality over price, strict compliance and adherence to specifications have been one of its core competencies. These and more are evident on the quality of products that it produces under the brands: SUPREME, SUPERIOR, TRI-R and STRUX. These four brands embody the company’s core competencies in production as well as service.

In the end, on top of banking on its production capabilities, SSPC has proven time and again its reputation for offering quality products with the best prices and service to its customers.

