Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) Economic Estates, the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, bags the “Best Industrial Developer in Asia” award at the recently-concluded 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards. Southeast Asian property technology company PropertyGuru Group also awarded AIC’s LIMA Estate, with two distinctions — the “Best Industrial Development in Asia” and “Best Green Development in Asia” awards — recognizing AIC’s excellence and efforts in pushing forward sustainability in its developments.

For the second year in a row, AIC bagged the highly-coveted “Best Industrial Developer in Asia” award which is given to the most impressive company that exhibited dominance in the industrial real estate sector. Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates is the first and only Filipino company to be awarded 3 regional titles, fortifying AIC’s reputation as a leader in smart and sustainable industrial estate development, cementing the Philippines’ position as a globally competitive and viable investment destination within ASEAN.

PropertyGuru acknowledged the company’s commitment to bringing economic progress to the Philippines and its efforts in spearheading smart and sustainable next-generation developments. AIC’s recent achievements and milestones which include LIMA Estate’s recent BERDE 5-Star District Certification from the pilot program of the Philippine Green Building Council (PHILGBC), the launch of LIMA Office Park and Commercial lots within the LIMA CBD, and the industrial expansions in both the LIMA and the West Cebu Estate are valuable proofs of the company’s growth and development, and of its tireless commitment to sustainability.

AIC Economic Estates Head Rafael Fernandez de Mesa expressed his gratitude to the AIC Economic Estates team for its efforts in contributing to the development of the LIMA Estate, which also won the “Best Industrial Development in Asia” award for bringing economic progress and development to the Philippines. The Estate impresses as the country’s largest privately-owned industrial park, housing 140 locators, 65,000 employees, 4,400 households, 167 retail outlets, and a 4-star hotel.

PropertyGuru Asia judges came to a unanimous decision in awarding AIC’s LIMA Estate the “Best Green Development in Asia,” lauding the Estate’s green features including the use of renewable energy solutions, a smart water network system, a comprehensive waste management system, and its progressive decarbonization efforts. These smart and sustainable features paved the way for its 5-Star BERDE District Certification, which was guided by locally and internationally-recognized green development standards from the World Green Building Council.

As AIC continues to push boundaries of innovation through technology, the organization has partnered with Singapore-based consultancy firm Surbana Jurong and Aboitiz Group’s newly formed business unit Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI) to optimize its operations through data science and artificial intelligence. Through these collaborations, AIC will be able to accelerate the delivery of solutions that improve efficiency and processes by leveraging the data collected from its systems. Further, it ensures that AIC remains at the forefront of smart and sustainable industrial estate development in the Philippines, and at a level at par with industrial powerhouses in the ASEAN region.

“This award is a testament to our commitment to providing sustainable industrial development that will protect the environment and positively impact the local and national economies by attracting more investors to operate in our estates,” said Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates and president of LIMA Land. Expressing his gratitude to PropertyGuru for recognizing the company’s efforts in sustainable industrial development in the Philippines, Mr. Fernandez de Mesa added, “We are honored for this opportunity to showcase our world-class industrial estates that further drive economic, social, and environmental progress in the country. We will continuously strive to elevate and transform our Economic Estates in order to adhere to the requirements of an increasingly sophisticated and discerning market,” Mr. Fernandez de Mesa added.

Considered the most sought-after real estate industry honors and dubbed as the Gold Standard in Asian real estate, the PropertyGuru Awards is the leading real estate awards program that recognizes the best projects, designs, and innovations in the industry. With the theme “Adaptive Reinvention,” PropertyGuru also held the seventh annual edition of the Asia Real Estate Summit (ARES), featuring discussions on sustainability, green tech, innovation, diversity, and the new economy.

