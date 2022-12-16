The Philippine real estate industry is firmly back on its feet. Real estate consultancy and research firm Colliers saw pre-selling take-up of residential properties for the first nine months of 2022 breached full-year 2021 figures according to its Q32022 Property Market Report. “Colliers believes that residential demand should be supported by improving consumer and business sentiment in Metro Manila,” said Colliers Associate Director Joey Roi Bondoc.

This is affirmed by Lamudi’s 2Q2022 The Outlook Quarterly Report, where it cited a 33% increase in demand for condo units across the country with Pasig as one of the Top 5 hotspots in Metro Manila. “Pasig’s sustainable transport program and other initiatives undertaken in recent years to improve the city’s quality of living have enticed more and more property seekers to the city. The presence of bike infrastructure, pocket parks, and sidewalks along with various office and residential buildings contribute to its popularity among property seekers, especially as awareness surrounding the benefits of active transport increases,” cited Lamudi about Pasig in its “22 Cities to Watch in 2022” list.

Aspire by Filinvest expects its recently-unveiled Malang building within its green and sustainable mid-rise condo community Bali Oasis Phase 2 in Pasig to sufficiently address this steep climb in condo demand. “We believe that the ideal pairing of Pasig’s dynamism and urban convenience matched with Bali Oasis Phase 2’s resort-style living will resonate with property seekers looking for a refreshing and relaxing respite while being close to life’s essentials. We agree with Colliers that more investors are becoming more discerning with green and sustainable features playing a crucial role in their investment decisions, and they can find it here,” shared Filinvest Land President Tristan Las Marias.

Live Your Dream

Bali Oasis is a Balinese-inspired urban oasis located along Pasig City’s main artery, Marcos Highway. This green and sustainable mid-rise condo community that offers studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom units is set within Bali Oasis Phase 2 — a sprawling 1.7-hectare property that boasts of lush greens, resort-style amenities, and smartly-designed units. All these create the perfect backdrop for a peaceful respite from the hustle and bustle of the city. Filinvest Land, the developer behind Bali Oasis Phase 2 and the Aspire by Filinvest brand, recently unveiled the last building for the project.

“Today, we officially unveil the last building of Bali Oasis Phase 2, opening another chapter in this thriving green and sustainable community. Filinvest Land invested over P800 million for this latest addition to Bali Oasis with 303 new condo units. Bali Oasis Phase 2 opens more opportunities for Filipino families to enjoy the resort-inspired green lifestyle that this project offers,” said Filinvest Land First Vice-President, and Brand and Product Head Aven Valderrama.

Go green

Bali Oasis Phase 2 was designed to be a haven for green, eco-friendly living. Its masterplan features four stylish buildings and over 60% of greens, open areas, and amenities. Residents get to enjoy the lush greeneries found generously within the development, characterized by iconic date palm trees and several pocket gardens within. The spacious and sprawling community also allows for fresh air to breeze through its common areas and within the buildings.

Choose health

Enhancing Bali Oasis Phase 2’s laid-back atmosphere are resort-inspired amenities that create countless opportunities for residents to relax, stay healthy, and make memories with their loved ones. Residents can enjoy an active lifestyle with a clubhouse, adult and kiddie pools, children’s play areas, fitness gym, music room, and basketball court.

Live smart

Bali Oasis Phase 2 offers smartly-designed studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom units. The studio and 1-bedroom units are suited for individuals and newlyweds who are looking forward to having their own oasis in the city while the 2-Bedroom units are fit for growing families to raise their children in. These units are prepped and ready to accommodate work-from-home, online classes, and everything remote and digital. Residents can also enjoy peace of mind with a guarded entrance, perimeter walls and 24-hour security.

With Bali Oasis Phase 2’s strategic location along Marcos Highway, home is a convenient distance from all lifestyle essentials. Prime universities Miriam College, Ateneo de Manila University, and University of the Philippines are a few kilometers away while shopping hubs, schools, hospitals and churches are nearby. With its accessibility, Bali Oasis makes an ideal home and an attractive real estate investment for people looking to tap the lucrative rental market in the area.

Dreams Built Green

Bali Oasis Phase 2’s master plan is aligned with Filinvest Land’s long-term goal of creating green and sustainable developments fit for the needs of the better normal embodied by its rallying cry “Dreams Built Green.” Bali Oasis Phase 2 is one of Filinvest Land’s over 280 projects in over 50 key areas that follow this green building principle. It is no wonder that Filinvest Land is a 10-time BCI Asia Top 10 Developers in the Philippines awardee.

For a limited time only, interested investors have a chance to win a 3D2N staycation for two at the exclusive Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay. More information can be found at https://aspirebyfilinvest.com/project/bali-oasis-2.

