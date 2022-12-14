Sustainable Futures has helped recover 243,000 kilograms of plastic for 2022.

Mondelēz International strengthens its sustainability agenda with like-minded organizations through self-sustaining plastic-to-eco-product facilities.

What do two of the heaviest living creatures in the world and Mondelez International’s recovered plastic waste have in common? They both weigh more than 240 metric tons!

The improper waste disposal of plastics is one of the most challenging issues in the world. Though plastic is valuable to protect food products, improper trash segregation and the lack of plastic recycling facilities are the leading cause of polluted lands and bodies of water. As leaders in the future of snacking, Mondelēz International’s mission is to deliver packaging that protects its products and does not pollute the environment. Mondelēz Philippines is proud to share its latest sustainability achievement for the full year of 2022: 243,000 kilograms of plastic waste collected, ready for recycling and repurposing. That’s the equivalent of two Blue Whales or 20 African Bush Elephants!

Snacking Made Right

Mondelēz International’s Snacking Made Right agenda is about empowering people to snack right; by having the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way. “We’re on a mission to lead the future of snacking by creating snacks the right way for both people and planet to love,” shares Aleli Arcilla, VP and Managing Director of Mondelēz Philippines. “We have specific goals to which we hold ourselves accountable, and we’re continuing to make progress and scale our efforts to deliver meaningful change. Sustainable Snacking is our commitment to growing our business and making our snacks the right way, with positive impact on people and the planet.”

Mondelēz International’s 243,000 kilos of recovered plastic is a product of its long and extensive history of partnering with socially responsible and like-minded organizations that care for the environment. In the previous years, they collected 173,990 kilograms of plastic, which has been transformed to sustainable products and building materials like ecobricks, ecoplanks, ecoboards, and outdoor furniture, among others.

Mondelez International’s Sustainable Futures

Through the Sustainable Futures platform, the company seeks to pursue and nurture innovative projects that align with its positive, environmental goals. Mondelez International recently inaugurated its new plastic recycling facility in partnership with Green Antz builders and the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP), to transform plastic waste from the community into sustainable ecobricks. The facility is in Paranaque where the company’s plant is based. Additionally, the company celebrated its three-year partnership last August with The Plastic Flamingo (PLAF) by co-partnering with Megaworld Malls for a waste collection activity, that was able to collect 20,000 kilos of plastic that will be transformed into ecoboards, which among other things can be used for store displays. To commemorate Mondelez International’s 10th anniversary, the company also partnered with Geocycle Philippines and took part in the International Coastal Clean-up Drive which collected more than 500 kilos of plastic.

Aleli adds, “Through Sustainable Futures, Mondelez International seeks to co-invest in projects addressing climate change, as well as making seed investments into social ventures that aim to improve livelihoods and build healthy communities.”

EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) on the future of plastics recovery in the Philippines

This year, Mondelēz International continues to strengthen its commitment to creating more self-sustaining projects for the environment. “We’re partnering with local and national governments, along with different organizations to collect more plastic waste and to build more recycling facilities,” says Atty. Joseph Fabul, Corporate and Government Affairs Country Manager for Mondelēz Philippines. “We want to do business the right way. Plastic packaging is a complex issue. We know it can’t be solved overnight, but we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet.”

If people want to see more blue whales (hopefully, not made of plastic!), it requires continuous support from the consumers, companies, and both national and local governments. Locally, Mondelēz International’s 243,000 kilograms of plastic collected this year alone is a proactive step to support the newly passed Extended Producer Responsibility Act (EPR) of 2022. In September and November, the snacks company partnered with AmCham Philippines and the Makati Business Club to conduct an EPR workshop among different stakeholders.

“EPR has made the importance of recycling facilities realized, highlighting the importance of waste management to prevent plastic waste from entering the environment,” Atty. Fabul concludes.

Primarily focused on recovery, the law ensures that plastic materials and waste produced can be reused, recycled, and repurposed into other value chains. Companies like Mondelēz will need to comply with the collection of 20% of our total post-consumer plastic packaging output by 2023 – up to 80% in the following years. Mondelez International continues to strengthen its relationship with green organizations like The Plastic Flamingo, Geocycle, BEST (Basic Environmental Systems and Technologies Inc.), Green Antz, PBSP, and Invisible Sisters, among others, to create a positive impact where animals, people, and planet thrive.

