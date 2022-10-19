In navigating the new digital world, Cisco Philippines affirms its presence in serving and securing Filipino businesses. As today’s business environment is predictably unpredictable, business resilience and agility is borne out of unified solutions that bridge an organization’s technologies, locations, teams, and devices.

IT environments have become overwhelmingly complex, especially with the move to hybrid work and cloud.

“The last two years have shown us that work is no longer where we go, but what we do. In a hybrid normal, employees and employers in the Philippines are experiencing tangible benefits from improved employee well-being to better productivity and work performance,” said Cisco Philippines Managing Director Zaza Soriano-Nicart.

Unified solutions for organizations

As businesses continue leveraging digital abilities for workforce productivity and meeting customer and partner expectations, Cisco is innovating with simpler and smarter unified solutions that connect a company’s technologies, locations, teams, and devices for developing business agility and resiliency.

Cisco believes that unified IT experiences are critical in empowering organizations to adapt to the ever-changing environment expedited by the increased adoption of digital solutions post pandemic.

For its customers’ secure and seamless transition to more cloud-based operating models, Cisco has improved its networking platforms.

“Our customers choose to run their businesses on Cisco technology because we sit at the intersection of networking, security and cloud,” said Todd Nightingale, EVP and GM, Cisco Enterprise Networking & Cloud in a Cisco Live event earlier this year. “We believe the network is the foundation for the modern enterprise and must deliver agility through simplicity. Cisco is addressing our customers’ most important concern, which is managing complexity through smart, data-driven platforms that power a digital business.”

The Cloud Management for Cisco Catalyst now enables customers to monitor Catalyst Switches and manage new Catalyst Wireless devices via the Meraki dashboard, thus providing better visibility and flexibility to the customer experience. Meanwhile, the new Cisco Nexus Cloud SaaS offer will simplify the deployment, management, and operation of cloud networking.

Additionally, Cisco SD-WAN customers can soon utilize ThousandEyes WAN Insights, which is the first pivotal step towards delivering on the Cisco Predictive Networks vision.

Cisco has also recently launched a new cybersecurity assessment tool for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the country. As SMBs have also been accelerating their digitalization, they can utilize the assessment tool to better understand their cybersecurity preparedness and know the solutions they need to protect their business.

Apart from the rapid digitalization, the Philippines is also seeing the rise of hybrid work. And hence, there is a need for solutions to support and secure the business in this work setup.

According to Cisco’s Hybrid Work Study 2022, the hybrid work arrangement has improved the total employee well-being, work-life balance, and performance of the majority of Filipino respondents. However, only 29% of the surveyed employees think their company is ‘very prepared’ for a future in hybrid work.

Technology would remain vital to empower a hybrid workplace, and therefore must be secured. The Cisco study showed that 85% of Filipino respondents consider cybersecurity as critical for a safe hybrid working.

Cisco offers a security model critical to a long-term hybrid work arrangement through Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), which integrates networking and security functions into a unified, cloud-native service or solution.

The company also puts in place a flexible consumption model “pay-as-you-grow” for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to reduce their upfront costs and get the technology they need. This is part of Cisco’s commitment to supporting all customers, including SMEs, in accelerating their digital agility.

Towards inclusive digitalization

Beyond empowering businesses in their operations, Cisco has been supporting the Philippines for its inclusive and sustainable digitalization through its Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program, UGNAYAN 2030. The CDA program aims to address the skills shortage and the digital divide.

Among the outcomes of the UGNAYAN 2030 was the deployment of the Konektado Strategic Emergency Response Vehicle (SERV) to Bohol and Cebu, which has helped provide connectivity in the areas after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

Currently in 44 countries, with over 1,200 completed and active projects worldwide, Cisco’s CDA program leverages collaboration with industry partners, academia, and government leadership to develop sustainable communities and resilient economies through digital solutions and innovation.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.