Known as one of the busiest districts in the Metro, Bonifacio Global City (BGC) is home to major company headquarters, shopping destinations and other lifestyle finds. No wonder, a lot of people are choosing this as the place to flourish in their careers and to bond with friends and loved ones. But along its lively nature is the heavy traffic going to and from this district – an experience that robs us of precious time and energy.

Good thing, a ready-for-occupancy condo is located at the heart of BGC. So if you’re on the lookout for a place to call yours that is at the center of it all – check out The Trion Towers.

Efficient City Living

Standing tall at the corner of 8th Avenue and McKinley Parkway, The Trion Towers is a three-tower high-rise condominium that provides easy access to major destinations in the area. Its closeness to offices, schools, hospitals, and even leisure spots provides huge savings in terms of time, money, and energy as there’s no need to drive far to be where you need to be.

This RLC Residences property is designed not just with proximity in mind, but also for convenience and comfort in form of spacious units and amenities for work, live, and play.

A home that supports life’s pursuits

The Trion Towers is the place to live in as it offers spacious units, ranging from one-, two- and three-bedroom flats perfect for individuals and even families to comfortably live in.

Aside from this, The Trion Towers is home to 32 facilities for fitness, entertainment, and wellness. Exclusively housed within the property, living here means getting easy access to multiple amenities such as indoor and outdoor pools, fitness rooms for yoga, pilates, cardio, and other workouts, indoor lounges, and even outdoor playscapes for kids. Should you and your loved ones need a place to bond and relax after a hectic work day, you can choose among these options to spend quality time together.

And since this property is ready for occupancy, you can easily check out the units to assess which of these options is the right match for you. It’s easy to appreciate the amenities, too, as they are all built and ready for residents’ use.

Your home, ready for you

With living spaces and amenities already built, there’s no need to wait for a long time to live in a BGC condo. Here at The Trion Towers, you can move in immediately and start living a convenient and efficient city life in one of its ready-for-occupancy units. But what makes it an ever greater pick is that these units come with a 10% discount.

How can you avail all of these and start owning a piece of this BGC property? Start by connecting with an RLC Residences Property Specialist through rlcresidences.com. You can check the units real-time, too, simply by attending The Trion Towers Exclusive Property Preview on July 23, 2022. Visit RLC Residences’ Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.

