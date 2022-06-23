Lexus’ current line of hybrid vehicles is a stepping stone toward an electrified and sustainable future.

For over 15 years, Lexus has pioneered and innovated electrification, culminating in cars that are exciting, efficient and durable. Near silent powertrains provide dynamic driving experiences while protecting the planet. World leading technology makes everything safe, seamless and luxurious.

The road to a Electrified future in the Philippines is already being paved by the current crop of hybrid models and is being led by Lexus.

The Lexus LS flagship, IS Sport sedan, RX SUV, and NX Crossover for instance, feature hybrid technologies which are a result of genuine and ongoing concern for the harmful effect vehicle emissions can have on the environment while simultaneously enhancing personal mobility.

The LS 500h flagship model is equipped with the new Lexus Multi Stage Hybrid System, a technology that transforms the performance and driver appeal of hybrids, providing improved responsiveness and more rewarding, linear acceleration, particularly when moving off from stationary.

The new IS 300h sport sedan was born and bred at the Shimoyama Technical Center Test Track—where the toughest and most challenging roads in the world have been recreated. The outcome was an IS lineup that is agile and provocative. The IS 300h—while boasting hybrid technology—thoroughly espouses Lexus’s DNA.

The RX 450h makes a bold and completely new statement in this segment while building on and staying true to the pioneering values of previous hybrid RX generations while the NX 300h also features the Lexus Multi Stage Hybrid System bringing a new level of technology and a heightened driving experience to a Lexus crossover.

From Hybrid to Electric

The recently-launched Lexus RZ marks the transition of Lexus into a BEV-centered brand and embodies the unique Lexus vehicle design and driving experience brought on by advanced electrification technology.

The Lexus RZ is a showcase of advanced driver technologies that will eventually find its way to all Lexus models in the future. The RZ has been developed with the aim of creating a uniquely Lexus BEV that feels secure to ride in, is pleasing to the touch, and is exhilarating to drive. It won’t be long until its technology becomes available to Filipino customers.

