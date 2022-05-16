At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many faced uncertainties especially when it came to their health and finances. After two years, some have learned to reinforce their habits to stay healthy–both in mind and body–but many have yet to protect their sources of income. The good news is, it’s never too late to secure your finances. For Filipinos eager to safeguard their health and ensure a brighter future, they have an ally in Sun Life Philippines.

In a recent virtual media conference for their new campaign dubbed Sun Life: Partner in Health, Sun Life Philippines Chief Client Experience & Marketing Officer Carla Gonzalez-Chong shared that in the past two years, Sun Life observed a rise in Filipinos getting health protection products. She also shared that the company saw a remarkable spike amongst the younger generation who are also starting to invest in mutual funds.

In support of their Partner in Health campaign, Sun Life launched videos of their brand ambassadors including Charo Santos-Concio, Matteo Guidicelli, and Piolo Pascual. Each video presented a message to their younger selves, and they talked about the lessons from their personal experiences which paved the way for their brighter life.

According to the ambassadors, securing their health and finances while they were young taught them to take sensible risks and live life to the fullest. This made them realize that all their choices were well worth it.

Ms. Santos-Concio advised her 20-year-old self to dream big, do more each day, be kind to herself, and value her health the most because it will pay off eventually. Mr. Guidicelli looked back at how happy and carefree his bachelor days were but guided his younger self to secure his health and finances not just for himself but also for his future family. Mr. Pascual encouraged his younger self to have faith, be resilient, and pursue his passions while protecting his health and assets, reassuring his younger self that it will all be worth it.

According to a 2021 Harvard study, the financial condition of a person dictates their financial safety or distress. If a person’s financial situation is in distress, prolonged stress reaction can lead to serious health issues that often result in yet more financial struggles.

The testimonials of the ambassadors show a significant connection between health and financial wellness, with evidence proving that increased financial security is associated with improved health outcomes and quality of life.

Through the inspiring stories of the mentioned celebrities, Sun Life encourages Filipinos to live a healthier life holistically to avoid financial hardships, as savings built over several years can easily be exhausted by rising medical costs of serious illnesses.

“Aside from advocating for financial education, we also value health literacy. That’s why we have partnered with various organizations to mount health-focused webinars. Sun Life believes that health is key to securing a brighter future and this pandemic only emphasized that we need to be more prepared and take the necessary steps in protecting our health,” Sun Life of Canada (Philippines), Inc. President Alex Narciso said.

To serve the health needs of its clients, Sun Life has strengthened its suite of health protection plans over the years and designed them to be more comprehensive than ever. One such product is the Sun Fit and Well, a new generation wellness plan that covers needs from prevention, diagnosis, and treatment all the way to rehabilitation.

Availing of these products is safe and convenient through Sun Life’s digitally-enabled selling process. This enables clients to consult with Sun Life advisors and get professional advice on their financial goals and learn about the products that would best fit their needs. Sun Life also launched the Remote Online Medical Exam, the first of its kind in the local life insurance industry, which allows clients to be a step closer to securing a policy in the comfort of their own homes.

With these innovative services along with their new campaign, Sun Life reaffirms its commitment as the Filipinos’ partner in health. Moreover, Sun Life also wants to reinforce the importance of taking care of health, bringing freedom and time to live life to the fullest.

To know more about how Sun Life can be your partner in health, visit https://sunlife.co/SLPIH.

