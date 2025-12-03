Matches on Friday

(PhilSports Arena)

6 p.m. – Argentina vs Portugal

8:30 p.m. – Spain vs Brazil

IN-FORM Emilly and top-ranked Brazil asserted their mastery of Asia’s best Japan, 6-1, to forge a blockbuster duel with No. 2 Spain in the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup semifinals.

Emilly, the Best Women’s Player in the 2024 Futsal Planet awards, fired two rockets in the first 11 minutes and added a third strike late to spark the Brazilians’ dispatching of world No. 5 Japan in the well-attended quarterfinal match at the PhilSports Arena.

Ana Luiza (9th), Debora Vanin (13th) and Luana (14th) also got on the act as rampaging Seleção stamped their class on the reigning Asian titlists, who only avoided a shutout when Brazil keeper Julia deflected Mizuki Nakamura’s attempt into their own net at the 36th.

Emilly’s hat trick put her scoring tally up to six in the tournament supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Football Federation for a tie for first with Spain ace Irene Cordoba in the race for the Golden Boot award.

The five-goal verdict sent the South American champions to a salivating Last-4 encounter with the Euro royalty Spaniards, who advanced via a 6-1 drubbing of Morocco in their side of the quarterfinals last Monday.

Meanwhile, world No. 3 Portugal lived up to its billing in a 7-2 drubbing of No. 7 Italy that set it up with No. 6 Argentina, which reached the semis first with a 4-1 verdict over Morocco last Monday.

Lidia Moreira found the back of the net thrice (sixth, 21st and 35th) while Janice Silva shot a brace (24th and 39th) and Carolina Pedreira (fifth) and Kika (28th) rounded out the Portuguese’s scoring parade.

The Final Four twin-bill that both pit a South American titan against a European giant erupts on Friday. — Olmin Leyba