THE Filipinas look to bring the lessons from the losses to mighty Japan in the quarterfinals and powerhouses Australia and South Korea in group play over to their most important game in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup (WAC) — the “Play-in” against Uzbekistan.

Thursday’s KO match against fellow losing quarterfinalist Uzbeks in Gold Coast offers the Pinay booters their last chance to clinch a coveted ticket to 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) in the WAC.

“That’s the big focus for us now because that game will allow us to go to the World Cup,” said Philippine coach Mark Torcaso, who’s aiming to bring the side to the global showpiece for a second time after its historic debut in 2023 under his predecessor Alen Stajcic.

“We’re disappointed we lost to Japan in the quarterfinals but we’re also very, very positive and determined to make sure we go to the World Cup,” he added.

If unsuccessful against Uzbekistan, the Philippines will proceed to the “Inter-confederation Play-offs” against aspirants from other continents in a final battle for three tickets to the WWC in Brazil.

Mr. Torcaso lauded the fight and the character his charges showed despite absorbing a 0-7 blanking from Japan in Sunday’s Last 8 and previously in the gigs in Group A that saw them lose to the host Matildas (0-1) and South Korea (0-3) before beating Iran (2-0) to advance to the quarters.

Australia, South Korea and Japan all made it to the semifinals, ensuring their World Cup qualifications.

“The team did well to hold Japan off for most of the first half (0-0 after the first 44 minutes) but with teams like these, it only takes one moment’s lapse and they take advantage, which was a learning for us,” said Mr. Torcaso.

“I can’t fault the players for their discipline and commitment. They fought hard and we want to keep closing the gap between us and the best teams in the world.” — Olmin Leyba