By Alexandria Grace C. Magno

LISTED online lottery operator Pacific Online Systems Corp.-backed Buenas PH has become the presenting partner for YGS Live’s (Your Game Simulator Live) Battle of the Streamers, an esports and iGaming competition.

“Industry reports have highlighted Pacific Online’s active participation in the growth of regulated online gaming in the Philippines, including its involvement in HHR Philippines and the Buenas operator. These developments strengthen confidence in the company’s long-term direction as a regulated and ethical player in the e-casino sector,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

The Battle of the Streamers is a weekly tournament where iGaming content creators compete for a total prize pool of P11 million, ending with a final event in January next year. It will be broadcast on the upcoming Loco Live platform and requires all participants to promote only licensed iGaming operators, explicitly excluding unlicensed or scam sites.

In January, Pacific Online signed an investment agreement to acquire a 37.5% stake in electronic gaming platform provider HHR Philippines, Inc. (HHRPI) for P150 million to expand its online gaming presence. The acquisition involved subscribing to 81,000 common shares of HHRPI, with payment made in three tranches.

HHRPI is a PAGCOR-licensed provider of electronic gaming software and services for land-based and online operators, holding an online gaming license under the brand “Buenas.”